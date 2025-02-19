Harmony Biosciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 25, 2025

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Harmony will host a conference call and webcast on February 25, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.





To participate in the call, please dial 800-445-7795 (domestic) or 785-424-1699 (international), and reference passcode HRMYQ424. It is recommended that you dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

The live and replay webcast of the call will be available on the investor page of our website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Driven by novel science, visionary thinking, and a commitment to those who feel overlooked, Harmony Biosciences is nurturing a future full of therapeutic possibilities that may enable patients with rare neurological diseases to truly thrive. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., we believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better future can begin; a vision evident in the therapeutic innovations we advance, the culture we cultivate, and the community programs we foster. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

