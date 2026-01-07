SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Harmony Biosciences to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) today announced its participation in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Jeffrey M. Dayno, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET.



A webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Driven by novel science, visionary thinking, and a commitment to those who feel overlooked, Harmony Biosciences is nurturing a future full of therapeutic possibilities that may enable patients with rare neurological diseases to truly thrive. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., we believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better future can begin; a vision evident in the therapeutic innovations we advance, the culture we cultivate, and the community programs we foster. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.


Contacts

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:
Matthew Beck
917-415-1750
matthew.beck@astrpartners.com

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:
Cate McCanless
202-641-6086
cmccanless@harmonybiosciences.com

Pennsylvania Events
Harmony Biosciences
