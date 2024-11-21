SUBSCRIBE
HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

November 21, 2024 | 
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY), today announced that Harmony’s management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

  • Location: Miami
  • Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

  • Location: New York City
  • Fireside Chat: Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., ET

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor page of Harmony’s website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Driven by novel science, visionary thinking, and a commitment to those who feel overlooked, Harmony Biosciences is nurturing a future full of therapeutic possibilities that may enable patients with rare neurological diseases to truly thrive. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, we believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better future can begin; a vision evident in the therapeutic innovations we advance, the culture we cultivate, and the community programs we foster. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:

Brennan Doyle

484-539-9700

bdoyle@harmonybiosciences.com

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:

Cate McCanless

202-641-6086

cmccanless@harmonybiosciences.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmony-biosciences-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-302312218.html

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences

