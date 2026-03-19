Harbour BioMed Appoints Dr. Jenny Xie as Chief Scientific Officer, Immunology and Head of Global External Innovation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology and oncology, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jenny Xie as Chief Scientific Officer, Immunology and Head of Global External Innovation. Dr. Xie will be based in Shanghai and report directly to Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Harbour BioMed.

In this role, Dr. Xie will lead Harbour BioMed's global external innovation strategy in immunology, managing ongoing strategic collaborations with key partners, as well as identifying and pursuing new partnership opportunities. Additionally, she will oversee all activities at the company's Harbour BioMed-AstraZeneca Innovation Lab in Beijing.

Dr. Xie brings more than 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining Harbour BioMed, she served as Executive Director and Head of Discovery Immunology at Bristol Myers Squibb, where she led research efforts in autoimmune diseases and contributed to the discovery, evaluation, and clinical translation of novel therapeutic approaches. Prior to that, she also held scientific leadership roles at Merck, building extensive experience in early-stage research and development.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Harbour BioMed, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Jenny Xie to our executive team. Her extensive experience in drug discovery and development in immunology will be invaluable as we work to strengthen our R&D capabilities and drive innovation across our pipeline. I am confident her leadership will significantly advance our immunology research and global collaboration efforts."

Dr. Jenny Xie, Chief Scientific Officer, Immunology and Head of Global External Innovation of Harbour BioMed, added: "I am truly excited to join an incredible company like Harbour BioMed and look forward to working with everyone toward our shared goal of transforming patients' lives through innovation, speed, and global collaboration."

Dr. Xie received her Ph.D. in Immunology from Boston University School of Medicine and her bachelor's degree in Biology from Fudan University.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other areas. The Company is building a robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Our proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. The HCAb-based Antibody Plus technology (HCAb PLUSTM) provides comprehensive modality solutions for the development of innovative multi-specific medicines in different disease areas. Additionally, building upon the Harbour Mice® platform, Harbour BioMed launched its first fully human Generative AI HCAb Model powered by its Hu-mAtrIxTM AI platform, accelerating the development of innovative therapies.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, HCAb PLUSTM, a single B-cell cloning platform and AI technologies, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

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SOURCE Harbour BioMed