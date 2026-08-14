Hanf.com Transaction Advances as Neural Therapeutics Receives CSE Conditional Approval

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Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) -(CSE: NURL) (FSE: HANF) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "") for the listing of the Company's shares following completion of its previously announced fundamental change transaction involving CWE European Holdings Inc. (""), which operates the Hanf.com business in Germany (the ""). Upon completion of the Series B Transactions, the Company intends to change its name to Hanf.com Inc. (the "").The CSE's conditional approval represents a significant milestone toward completion of the Series B Transactions, pursuant to which Neural will acquire the remaining equity interest in CWE not already owned by the Company and CWE will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Resulting Issuer.The conditional approval is subject to satisfaction of customary conditions, including completion of the previously announced financing (the ""), as further described inthe Series B Transactions, completion of applicable escrow arrangements, completion of required SEDAR+ filings and other outstanding CSE documentation and fees. In addition, shares of the Resulting Issuer to be issued to certain CWE shareholders in exchange for CWE founders' shares issued in 2019 will be subject to escrow pursuant to National Policy 46-201 -. A date for trading of the Resulting Issuer following completion of the fundamental change will be determined by the CSE once the applicable conditions have been satisfied.," said Ian Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of Neural. "Ronnie Jaegermann, Chief Executive Officer of CWE, commented: "On May 25, 2026, shareholders of Neural approved the Series B Transactions and related matters, including the proposed consolidation of the Company's common shares and the proposed name change to Hanf.com Inc. Completion of the Series B Transactions remains subject to satisfaction or waiver of the remaining closing conditions.There can be no assurance that all conditions to the CSE's conditional approval or the Series B Transactions will be satisfied or that the Series B Transactions will be completed on the terms or within the timeframe currently contemplated.Neural Therapeutics is an ethnobotanical drug discovery company focused on developing therapeutic drugs for mental health conditions related to substance use disorders, including alcohol and opioid dependence. The Company's drug development strategy involves the use of sub-hallucinogenic doses of mescaline extract, with the objective of enhancing safety and scalability while maintaining therapeutic efficacy.On May 26, 2025, Neural entered into a Strategic Investment and Option Agreement with CWE European Holdings Inc., a leading CBD and hemp retailer in Germany operating under the Hanf.com brand, pursuant to which Neural may acquire up to 100% of CWE through a multi-stage transaction. The transaction is intended to expand Neural's commercial footprint in Europe while preserving its core focus on drug discovery and mental health innovation.On August 13, 2025, Neural and CWE completed the first stage of the transaction, pursuant to which Neural acquired a 30.75% ownership interest in CWE. Neural and CWE continue to work collaboratively toward subsequent stages of the transaction, and Neural will provide updates as material developments occur.CWE, through its subsidiaries in Germany, operates the Hanf.com brand, including a network of specialty retail stores, e-commerce operations and a growing B2B business focused on CBD products, related wellness goods and accessories. Hanf.com operates 17 stores across Germany, including 15 company-owned locations and two franchised locations. Its operations are principally located in Germany, with a significant presence in Bavaria.Ian Campbell, CEOE:T: +1 (647) 697-NURL (6875)E:T: +1 (647) 289-6640To view the source version of this press release, please visit