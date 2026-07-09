HanchorBio Tests Broader Ambitions for HCB101 Through InxMed Partnership

Taiwan-listed biotech looks to expand the value of its lead oncology asset through combination research with late-stage cancer drug resistance specialist InxMed.

TAIPEI and SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HanchorBio, Inc. (TWSE: 7827) is taking another step to broaden the development path for HCB101, its lead oncology asset, through a new partnership with InxMed.

The Taiwan-listed clinical-stage biotech announced that its subsidiary, FBD Biologics Limited, has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with InxMed (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., a late-stage biotechnology company focused on cancer drug resistance and tumor microenvironment biology.

Under the MOU, the two companies will conduct preclinical and translational research evaluating HCB101 in combination with InxMed's investigational assets, including IN10018/ifebemtinib, a FAK inhibitor, and OMTX705, a FAP-targeted antibody-drug conjugate.

For investors, the agreement is not a near-term revenue event. No licensing economics, upfront payment, or clinical trial commitment has been disclosed. The significance is strategic: HanchorBio is testing whether HCB101 can move beyond its current clinical anchors and become a broader combination asset for difficult-to-treat solid tumors.

HCB101 is a clinical-stage SIRPα-Fc fusion protein targeting the CD47/SIRPα pathway, designed to enhance macrophage-mediated anti-tumor activity. HanchorBio has been developing the asset with gastric cancer as an important clinical anchor, while also exploring other solid tumors, including head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer.

InxMed brings a complementary profile. Its lead asset, IN10018/ifebemtinib, has advanced into late-stage clinical development, including a Phase III trial in China for platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, and has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. FDA. Its pipeline focuses on tumor defense mechanisms, including FAK signaling, cancer-associated fibroblasts, and stromal barriers.

The collaboration gives HanchorBio a way to test whether HCB101's macrophage-centered immune activation can be paired with drugs targeting the tumor's physical and biological defenses, including fibrosis, stromal barriers, and immune exclusion.

That fits HanchorBio's broader "anchor-and-expand" strategy: use defined tumor settings, such as gastric cancer, to establish clinical value, then evaluate whether the same mechanism can be extended to other biologically selected solid tumors.

The next key question is whether the collaboration can generate translational data strong enough to support additional development decisions. If it does, the MOU could help HanchorBio strengthen HCB101's positioning as a potential combination backbone and reinforce the value of its FBDB™ platform.

For now, the InxMed partnership should be viewed as a measured strategic expansion move — not a financial milestone, but a test of how far HCB101's value can extend beyond its initial clinical path.

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SOURCE HanchorBio Inc.