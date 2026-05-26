HanchorBio Prices IPO at NT$120 Ahead of Innovation Board Listing on May 29

TAIPEI and SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HanchorBio, Inc. (TPEx: 7827), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation immunotherapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced the completion of bookbuilding for its initial public offering on the Taiwan Innovation Board. The offering price has been set at NT$120 per share. HanchorBio is expected to list on the Taiwan Innovation Board on May 29, 2026.

The offering attracted strong interest from domestic and international institutional investors and was oversubscribed. As part of the offering, HanchorBio introduced OrbiMed, a leading global healthcare investment firm, as a strategic investor. OrbiMed's participation represents an important example of overseas institutional investment in Taiwan's innovative drug development sector and reflects growing international interest in HanchorBio's technology platform and clinical-stage pipeline.

HanchorBio issued 9.4 million new common shares in its pre-listing capital increase. Of these, 10% were reserved for employee subscription, while the remaining 8.46 million shares were offered through bookbuilding. Cathay Securities served as the lead underwriter. The bookbuilding process was conducted from May 15 to May 19, with an indicative price range of NT$110 to NT$130 per share. Supported by strong demand from institutional and professional investors, the final underwriting price was set at NT$120 per share.

HanchorBio said its IPO structure reflects a disciplined approach to financing and capital market planning. The company released approximately 6% of its listed share capital in this offering, taking into account its current funding position and the objective of limiting unnecessary dilution to existing shareholders. The bookbuilding process also enabled HanchorBio to broaden its shareholder base by introducing long-term institutional and strategic investors ahead of its public market debut.

OrbiMed is a global healthcare investment firm with investments across biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, digital health, healthcare services, and healthcare technology.

HanchorBio noted that OrbiMed's participation underscores external recognition of the company's FBDB™ fusion protein platform and clinical-stage pipeline. The company plans to continue advancing discussions on global partnerships with pharmaceutical companies and strategic collaborators.

Following the completion of this financing round, HanchorBio's financial position is further strengthened. The company currently has approximately US$140 million in cash and available bank credit facilities, equivalent to approximately NT$4.5 billion. HanchorBio expects its existing resources to support the advancement of clinical trials, process development, and global business development activities for its core assets over the coming years.

Founded in 2020, HanchorBio has built an integrated operating model spanning early-stage research, process development, and clinical development. Supported by its proprietary FBDB™ platform and an international management team, the company is advancing a pipeline of next-generation immunotherapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases.

Scott Liu, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of HanchorBio, said, "The global pharmaceutical industry is entering a period of significant portfolio renewal, as a number of major blockbuster medicines, including Keytruda, are expected to face patent expirations in the coming years. As large pharmaceutical companies increasingly seek external innovation to address future portfolio needs, we believe HanchorBio's platform and clinical programs are well-positioned for continued global engagement. We will continue advancing its clinical and business development strategies to create long-term value for shareholders."

About HanchorBio



Based in Taipei, Shanghai, and the San Francisco Bay Area, HanchorBio (7827.TPEx) is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on immuno-oncology and immune-mediated diseases. The company's proprietary Fc-based designer biologics (FBDB™) platform enables the design of multi-functional biologics intended to modulate innate and adaptive immune pathways with structural control over safety, exposure, and manufacturability. HanchorBio is advancing a portfolio of differentiated biologics designed to address significant unmet medical needs through innovative molecular engineering and scalable CMC strategies. For more information, please visit: https://www.HanchorBio.com.

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SOURCE HanchorBio Inc.