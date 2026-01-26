HanchorBio and WuXi Biologics Enter Strategic Partnership to Advance Next-Generation Bi-and Multi-Functional Fusion Protein Pipeline

SHANGHAI, TAIPEI and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HanchorBio, Inc. (TPEx: 7827), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation immunotherapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases, and WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), jointly announced today the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement to support the development and manufacturing of multiple next-generation bi- and multi-functional fusion programs from HanchorBio's pipeline.

Under the agreement, WuXi Biologics will provide integrated, end-to-end biologics development and manufacturing services, including cell line development, process and bioassay development, drug product formulation development, and GMP manufacturing. The collaboration is designed to accelerate clinical translation, enhance CMC execution efficiency, and support scalable global development and manufacturing of HanchorBio's innovative fusion protein portfolio derived from its Fc-Based Designer Biologics (FBDB™) platform.

This partnership reflects HanchorBio's strategy to advance its platform-derived, multi-asset pipelines with development speed, manufacturing robustness, and capital efficiency from early clinical stages through commercialization. By leveraging WuXi Biologics' proven capabilities in complex biologics and its global quality systems, HanchorBio aims to shorten development timelines and maintain flexibility across multiple clinical programs.

WuXi Biologics brings extensive experience in complex modalities, including bispecific and multi-specific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and fusion proteins. As of 2025, WuXi Biologics' integrated platform supports 945 projects, approximately 60% of which involve bi- and multi-specific antibodies, ADCs, and fusion proteins, underscoring its strong track record in accelerating the development and manufacturing of advanced therapeutic modalities. Its proprietary technology platforms, such as WuXia™ TrueSite targeted integration (TI)-based CHO cell line platform and WuXiHighTM high-throughput formulation development platform, are designed to enhance speed, quality, and scalability.

For HanchorBio, the collaboration supports continued expansion of its proprietary FBDB™ technology platform, which enables the rational design of multi-functional fusion proteins intended to modulate both innate and adaptive immunity. The partnership represents a significant step in aligning discovery innovation with industrial-scale and globally compliant execution as HanchorBio advances its oncology and autoimmune pipelines toward global clinical development.

Scott Liu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of HanchorBio, commented: "This partnership with WuXi Biologics strengthens our ability to translate platform-driven innovation into high-quality clinical and commercial assets. As we advance multiple next-generation fusion protein programs, execution speed, manufacturing reliability, and scalability are critical. WuXi Biologics' proven expertise in complex biologics and global development makes them a strong strategic partner as we build a differentiated, multi-asset immunotherapy pipeline."

Dr. Chris Chen, Chief Executive Officer of WuXi Biologics, said: " We are excited to embark on this collaboration with HanchorBio, which underscores the strong trust they placed in WuXi Biologics' comprehensive, end-to-end capabilities for developing next-generation biologics, especially complex molecules. By leveraging our industry-leading technology platforms, proven expertise, and unwavering commitment to quality, we strive to accelerate the development of HanchorBio's innovative bi-/multi fusion proteins and help bring transformative therapies to patients worldwide.

About HanchorBio

Based in Taipei, Shanghai, and the San Francisco Bay Area, HanchorBio (TPEx: 7827) is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on immuno-oncology and immune-mediated diseases. The company is led by an experienced team with a proven track record in biologics discovery and global development, aiming to reshape the landscape of cancer therapies. HanchorBio's proprietary Fc-based designer biologics (FBDB™) platform enables the design of multi-functional biologics with diverse targeting modalities, aiming to activate both innate and adaptive immune pathways to overcome the current challenges of anti-PD1/L1 immunotherapies. The FBDB™ platform has successfully delivered proof-of-concept data in several in vivo tumor animal models. HanchorBio is advancing a portfolio of innovative biologics designed to address significant unmet medical needs through differentiated molecular configurations in R&D and scalable CMC strategies.

For more information, please visit: https://www.HanchorBio.com

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, Singapore and Qatar, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 945 integrated client projects, including 74 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

