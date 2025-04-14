Hamamatsu Photonics and Sirona Dx (SDX) Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Technology Access Program (TAP)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamamatsu Photonics, a global leader in whole slide imaging and spatial proteomics solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Sirona Dx (SDX) as its Technology Access Partner. This collaboration will streamline the technology evaluation process by providing customers with access to deep spatial biology expertise within a GCLP / CLIA accredited laboratory for imaging, staining, and bioinformatics analysis, removing barriers to adoption.

Enhancing Technology Evaluation in Spatial Proteomics

As the demand for spatial proteomics solutions grows, researchers and laboratories often face challenges in evaluating new technologies due to the complexities of sample preparation, staining, and imaging. To simplify this process, Hamamatsu has established the Technology Access Program (TAP), ensuring that potential users can assess MoxiePlex Systems without the need to handle staining workflows, panel development, and bioinformatics analysis.

SDX brings deep expertise in spatial omics and technology validation, bridging a critical knowledge gap for effective customer evaluations.

Through this partnership, Hamamatsu and SDX will provide:

Seamless technology access – Potential customers can now evaluate Hamamatsu’s spatial proteomics technology in a regulatory compliant laboratory without concerns about sample preparation, imaging workflows, and data analysis.

Flexibility and scalability – Supporting a diverse range of needs across research, clinical, and pharmaceutical applications.

Executive Commentary

“This partnership with SDX strengthens our ability to support customers as they evaluate and adopt spatial proteomics solutions,” said James Butler, VP of Marketing at Hamamatsu Corporation. “By combining our world-class imaging technology with SDX’s industry-leading expertise in spatial biology and technology validation, we are making it easier for researchers and clinicians to assess the potential of spatial omics solutions without the operational hurdles.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Hamamatsu to provide access to the powerful MoxiePlex technology,” said Andrew Brown, Chief Commercial Officer at Sirona Dx. “MoxiePlex was intentionally designed to bring the transformational potential of multiplex spatial imaging closer to clinical decision makers. An innovative design emphasizes lower plex fluorescence for maximum clinical utility with speed, precision, and scalability.”

About Hamamatsu Photonics

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. is a leading manufacturer of photonics devices, including optical sensors, light sources, cameras, and whole slide imaging systems known for precision and reliability. For more information, visit www.hamamatsu.com.

About SDX

Sirona Dx is a technical CRO and leading provider of single cell multi-omics and spatial biology services. Sirona Dx supports the design, optimization, and bioinformatics analysis of complex, multi-analyte assays within a GCLP and CLIA accredited laboratory to advance biomarker discovery and accelerate therapy development. For more information, visit www.sironadx.com.

