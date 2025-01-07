Halia Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership and Clinical Operations Team

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company at the forefront of developing treatments for chronic inflammation and related disorders, is pleased to announce key leadership additions and promotion to further its mission.

Gary Sabin, a seasoned leader with extensive experience in strategic growth and corporate governance, has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Sabin brings a wealth of expertise from his distinguished business development and organizational leadership career, positioning Halia for continued growth and innovation in the biopharmaceutical space.

The company is also proud to announce that Dr. Margit Janat-Amsbury, MD. PhD. has been promoted to Chief Scientific Officer. In her new role, Dr. Janat-Amsbury will lead Halia’s scientific vision, guiding the discovery and development of innovative therapies that align with the company’s mission to improve patient outcomes. Her leadership has been instrumental in advancing the clinical success of Halia’s pipeline, including the development of its flagship programs targeting inflammation and metabolic disorders.

Furthermore, Halia also welcomes Tracey Clayton as Vice President of Program Management & Clinical Operations and Stephen Anthony DO as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development. Both bring decades of expertise in clinical trial execution and operational excellence. Clayton, formerly an Executive Director and Head of Program Management Oncology at Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc, has extensive experience in global clinical trial management. Anthony, who also served as Chief Medical Officer at Newave Pharmaceutical Inc, specializes in regulatory compliance and operational strategy. Together these additions will play pivotal roles in advancing Halia’s robust clinical pipeline.

“Today marks a significant milestone in Halia’s journey,” said Dr. David J. Bearss, President & CEO of Halia Therapeutics. “Gary Sabin’s addition to our board and the appointments of Tracey Clayton and Stephen Anthony to our Clinical Operations team bolster our capabilities in achieving our strategic objectives. Additionally, Margit Janat-Amsbury’s promotion reflects her exceptional contributions to our science and innovation. These leadership changes ensure Halia is well-positioned to deliver on our mission of transforming lives through developing groundbreaking therapies targeting chronic inflammation for multiple diseases.”

Halia Therapeutics remains committed to advancing its clinical programs and delivering impactful solutions for patients worldwide.

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is pioneering a pipeline of novel therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s initial programs target NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia’s lead candidate, HT-6184—a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor—has successfully completed a Phase I study () assessing its safety and tolerability when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating levels in healthy volunteers. Furthermore, Halia has launched two Phase II trials: one evaluating HT-6184’s efficacy in treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and another examining its impact on post-procedure diagnostic biomarkers of inflammation and pain (). Recently, Halia initiated a Phase I trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of its LRRK2 inhibitor, HT-4253, in healthy volunteers ().

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Halia Therapeutics invites you to learn more at www.haliatx.com.

