Haemonetics to Present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 6, 2025 | 
BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 5:15 pm Pacific Time.

The public may access Mr. Simon’s presentation live via audio webcast at:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare25/sessions/58190-haemonetics-corporation/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

The live webcast can also be accessed under the Events & Presentations section of Haemonetics’ Investor Relations website. The replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days using the link provided above and on Haemonetics’ Investor Relations website beginning approximately one hour after completion of the live event.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:

Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763

(203) 733-4987

olga.guyette@haemonetics.com

david.trenk@haemonetics.com

Media Contact:

Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications

(781) 356-9776

josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-to-present-at-43rd-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302342258.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

