Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results: August 6, 2026

BOSTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish first quarter fiscal year 2027 financial results at 6:00 am ET on Thursday, August 6, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am ET on August 6, 2026.

The call can be accessed via teleconference at: Q1 2027 Haemonetics Corporation Earnings Conference Call. Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r8e9tnfy

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on August 6, 2026 at 11:00 am ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our Apheresis business features proprietary technologies designed to enhance safety, yield, donor satisfaction and operational efficiency for plasma and blood collectors around the world. Our MedSurg business offers Blood Management Technologies to help inform treatment decisions and optimize the management of blood products, and Interventional Technologies, including advanced vascular closure systems and sensor-guided technologies, designed to drive procedural effectiveness and elevate the patient experience. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts



Olga Guyette, VP - Investor Relations & Treasury David Trenk, Senior Manager - Investor Relations (781) 356-9763 (203) 733-4987 olga.guyette@haemonetics.com david.trenk@haemonetics.com Media Contact



Josh Gitelson, Senior Director - Global Communications



(781) 356-9776



josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com





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SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation