Press Releases

Gyre Therapeutics to Present at 8th Annual H.C. Wainwright MASH Investor Conference

October 1, 2024 
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gyre Therapeutics (“Gyre”) (Nasdaq: GYRE), a self-sustainable, commercial-stage biotechnology company with clinical development programs focusing on a variety of chronic organ diseases, today announced that Han Ying, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting a company overview at the 8th Annual H.C. Wainwright MASH Investor Conference on Monday, October 7, 2024, at 2:30 PM ET (11:30 AM PT).

The live webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Gyre’s website. A webcast replay will be accessible following the live session.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, CA, with a primary focus on the development and commercialization of F351 (Hydronidone) for the treatment of MASH-associated fibrosis in the U.S. Gyre’s development strategy for F351 in MASH is based on the company’s experience in MASH rodent model mechanistic studies and CHB-induced liver fibrosis clinical studies. Gyre is also advancing a diverse pipeline in the PRC through its indirect controlling interest in Gyre Pharmaceuticals, including ETUARY therapeutic expansions, F573, F528, and F230.

For Investors:
Stephen Jasper
stephen@gilmartinir.com

