Gut Microbiome Health Tech Innovator, Ixcela Launches Virtual Clinic to Ease Cancer Symptoms After Landmark Roper St. Francis Healthcare Pilot

Gut Microbiome Health Plays Critical Role Reducing Cancer Care Side Effects including Fatigue, Brain Fog, Nausea, Constipation, Sleep and Overall Wellbeing

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Ixcela, The Internal Fitness™ Company, in collaboration with Roper St. Francis Healthcare, today announced the Ixcela Cancer Support Program. This groundbreaking initiative follows a landmark pilot program that demonstrates the transformative role of gut microbiome health in reducing the debilitating side effects of cancer treatment. Working with oncologists and clinicians, the Ixcela clinic is designed to offer a personalized approach to improving cancer patient care by focusing on gut health, nutritional therapy, and lifestyle adjustments.

Gut Microbiome Health Tech Innovator, Ixcela Launches Virtual Clinic to Ease Cancer Symptoms.

Conducted over one year, this rigorous pilot program by Roper St. Francis Healthcare—a leader in oncology care—revealed that personalized gut microbiome interventions significantly alleviate treatment-related side effects, offering oncologists a powerful new tool to improve patient outcomes. The program involved a cohort of 42 participants, including patients undergoing chemotherapy, immunotherapy, hormone therapy, and radiation, as well as cancer survivors. This diverse participant pool provided a robust data set, ensuring that the program’s findings are both credible and applicable to a wide range of cancer patients.

“Side effects such as fatigue, nausea, and cognitive impairments are extremely common among cancer patients. This pilot program underscores the critical importance of gut microbiome health in cancer care, offering oncologists a novel and evidence-based approach to mitigate treatment side effects and enhance patient resilience,” said Dr. Megan Baker, a breast surgeon and chief operating officer of Roper St. Francis Healthcare. “When we think about the fundamental determinants of how well any body functions, gut microbiome testing and nutritional therapy are powerful tools to accelerate wellness and mitigate side effects from treatments.”

Key findings from the Roper St. Francis Healthcare pilot program include:

7.02 fewer days of fatigue per month for participants.

4.8 fewer days of brain fog per month reported by patients.

42% reduction in the use of anti-nausea medications among active treatment participants.

57% reduction in the use of anti-constipation medications among active treatment participants.

86% of patients reported improvements in overall well-being.

68% of patients noted better sleep quality during the pilot program.

“The Roper St. Francis Healthcare pilot program demonstrated that Ixcela’s program to optimize the health of a patient’s gut microbiome and internal fitness improves the body’s tolerance of chemotherapy medication and feelings of fatigue while increasing resiliency,” said Dr. Erika Ebbel Angle, CEO and co-founder of Ixcela. “Through the Ixcela Cancer Support Program, oncologists, clinicians and individual patients nationwide have access to a patient-centered approach to reducing the devastating impact cancer treatment has on our bodies.”

About the Ixcela Cancer Support Program:

Theis a comprehensive, hyper-personalized care program designed to alleviate the side effects of cancer treatments, improve overall well-being, and enhance patient care. With the launch of the Ixcela Cancer Support Program, healthcare providers now have access to a comprehensive, science-backed strategy to support cancer patients through one of the most challenging periods of their lives, marking a significant advancement in personalized cancer care. Through gut microbiome testing, patients receive tailored dietary and lifestyle recommendations from medically supervised licensed registered dietitians to help them manage symptoms such as nausea, fatigue, and digestive issues while supporting long-term wellness.

Program benefits:

Personalized care plans based on gut microbiome testing.

Nutritional therapy and lifestyle modifications tailored to individual patient needs.

Support for immune system strengthening and management of cancer treatment side effects.

The Ixcela Cancer Support Program is expected to significantly impact cancer care nationwide by offering a holistic, patient-centered approach to managing the challenges of cancer treatment.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare

Charleston, S.C.

is the, area’s largest not-for-profit health system and the preferred provider of comprehensive healthcare for adults in the region. The organization delivers cancer care across community-based hospitals and outpatient sites. Offering subspecialized care in all cancers, it reports survival rates better than state and national averages and treats the most solid tumor cases in the region. Accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers and certified by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, the system provides comprehensive services such as advanced intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) and immunotherapy through the Mott Bone Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy Clinic. It led global enrollment in the Opdivo lung cancer trial, which is now FDA-approved. As a Colorectal Epicenter and Robotic Colorectal training site, it was the state’s first to combine the da Vinci Surgical Robot with Firefly technology, surpassing 1,000 robotic thoracic cases with top 1 percent national outcomes. The Roper St. Francis Mobile Health Unit also screens hundreds of low-income citizens monthly for cancer risk. The Donna Fielding Wellness Institute and the Survivorship Clinic offer comprehensive support during and after treatment.

About Ixcela

Co-founded by MIT biochemists Drs. Erika Ebbel Angle and Wayne Matson, Ixcela is a pioneering company in internal fitness, specializing in the gut microbiome. The company offers services including cancer supportive care, individualized weight and metabolic management, and solutions for other complex health issues that traditional medications may not fully address. Based on proprietary metabolite testing, results reveal underlying causes of sleep, energy, and digestive issues. Ixcela pairs patients with licensed Registered Dietitians, who provide medically supervised, hyper-personalized recommendations on nutrition and lifestyle changes to enhance gut health and promote long-term wellness. Ixcela is headquartered in Beverly, MA. For more information, visit www.ixcela.com.

