Guided Therapeutics Receives Order and Full Payment From Indonesia for 4 LuViva Systems and 1,200 Disposables

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP), the maker of the LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan, announced today that it had received full payment from its Indonesian distribution partner for four LuViva devices and 1,200 single-use cervical guides. Delivery of the systems is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2025. This initial shipment of LuViva devices for the government healthcare system in Sulawesi will be utilized to identify women with cervical cancer at its earliest stages, when it is most treatable.





Sulawesi is an island in the Indonesian archipelago with a population of over 20 million. Cervical cancer is one of the most common female cancers occurring in Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world, where organized screening programs are sparse, especially in rural areas.

“Because LuViva is a self-contained cervical cancer detection system that provides immediate results without the need for any laboratory infrastructure, it is well suited for the Indonesian healthcare system,” said Mark Faupel, Guided Therapeutics’ CEO. “We have been told to expect additional orders next year that will build upon this initial shipment.”

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP) is the maker of a rapid and painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology that utilizes light for the early detection of disease at the cellular level. The Company’s first product is the LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan, a non-invasive device used to detect cervical disease instantly and at the point of care. In a multi-center clinical trial with women at risk for cervical disease, the technology was able to detect cervical cancer up to two years earlier than conventional modalities, according to published reports. For more information, visit: www.guidedinc.com.

The Guided Therapeutics LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan is an investigational device and is limited by federal law to investigational use in the U.S. LuViva, the wave logo and “Early detection, better outcomes” are registered trademarks owned by Guided Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer: A number of the matters and subject areas discussed in this news release that are not historical, or current facts deal with potential future circumstances and developments. The discussion of such matters and subject areas is qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally and also may materially differ from Guided Therapeutics’ actual future experience involving any of or more of such matters and subject areas. Such risks and uncertainties include those related to the early stage of commercialization of products, the uncertainty of market acceptance of products, the uncertainty of development or effectiveness of distribution channels, the intense competition in the medical device industry, the sufficiency of capital raised in prior financings and the ability to realize their expected benefits, the uncertainty of future capital to develop products or continue as a going concern, the uncertainty of regulatory approval of products, and the dependence on licensed intellectual property, as well as those that are more fully described from time to time under the heading “Risk Factors” in Guided Therapeutics’ reports filed with the SEC, including Guided Therapeutics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent filings.

Contacts



Mark Faupel

Guided Therapeutics

770-242-8723