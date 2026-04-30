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Guardant Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - April 29, 2026

April 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the company will be participating in the following investor conferences.

  • BofA Securities 2026 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV
    Fireside chat on Tuesday, May 12th at 10:40 a.m. Pacific Time
  • William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL
    Presentation on Tuesday, June 2nd at 9:20 a.m. Central Time
  • Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY
    Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 3rd at 11:05 a.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the sessions on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Source: Guardant Health, Inc.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Zarak Khurshid
investors@guardanthealth.com

Media Contact:
Meaghan Smith
press@guardanthealth.com

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