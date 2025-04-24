Guardant Health Announces Strategic Collaboration With Pfizer to Support Development and Commercialization of New Cancer Therapies Using Guardant Infinity Smart Liquid Biopsy Platform

Multi-year global collaboration will utilize Guardant liquid biopsy portfolio in research and clinical applications and evaluate utility of ctDNA for monitoring therapy response

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced a strategic collaboration with Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE), to support the development and commercialization of Pfizer’s oncology portfolio using the Guardant Infinity™ smart liquid biopsy platform.

Under the multi-year collaboration agreement, Guardant and Pfizer aim to:

Utilize Guardant’s portfolio of liquid biopsy tests in Pfizer’s global clinical studies

Evaluate the clinical utility of (a) circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) level as a surrogate endpoint to monitor therapy response and (b) related blood-based epigenomic analyses

The collaboration will also provide Pfizer with access to Guardant’s liquid biopsy tests in China for their global clinical trials that include China cohorts. In July 2022, Guardant announced a strategic partnership with Adicon Holdings Limited, a leading independent clinical laboratory company based in China, to offer Guardant tests to biopharmaceutical companies conducting clinical trials in China. Cancer is the leading cause of death in China, with over three million cancer-related deaths in 2020.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

