Grit Biotechnology Presents Clinical Breakthroughs at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grit Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Grit Bio"), a clinical-stage biotech pioneering novel immunotherapies announced today that three abstracts featuring new clinical data from tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) therapies will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 42nd annual meeting, which is taking place in Chicago, IL from May 30th to June 3rd.

Grit Bio will provide the clinical updates of its leading TIL programs, including GT101 - an unmodified TIL therapy in treating recurrent and metastatic cervical cancer, GT201 - an armored TIL product expressing membrane bond IL-15 complex in treating various solid tumors, and GT300 - a CRISPR/Cas-edited dual KO TIL product in treating advanced solid tumors. The details of Grit Bio's poster presentations are included below. The abstracts were published via the ASCO website on May 22, 2025.

Title: GT101 autologous TIL therapy in patients with recurrent and metastatic cervical cancer: A phase 1 study.



Presentation Type: Poster



Time: 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CT , Sunday, June 1 st



Poster # 431



Abstract #: 5533 Title: Assessing the Safety and Efficacy of GT201: A First-in-Class Autologous Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Monotherapy in Advanced Solid Tumors



Presentation Type: Poster



Time: 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CT , Monday, June 2 nd



Poster #: 446



Abstract #: 6038 Title: Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of CRISPR/Cas-Modified Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (GT300) as Monotherapy in Advanced Solid Tumors



Presentation Type: Poster



Time: 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CT , Sunday, June 1 st



Poster #: 511



Abstract #: 5613

"We have harnessed cutting-edge technologies, including advanced gene editing tools, to enhance the potency and persistence of our TIL products, enabling the development of multiple differentiated TIL pipelines." said Dr. Yarong Liu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Grit Biotechnology. "These therapies have demonstrated promising clinical potential across a wide range of indications. Looking forward, we remain committed to accelerating their clinical advancement and actively seeking global collaborations to bring these transformative therapies to patients worldwide."

About Grit Bio



GRIT Bio was founded in 2019 as an innovative biopharmaceutical company, focused on immune cell treatments for oncology and characterized by a R&D pipeline in TIL therapies. GRIT Bio has completed multiple rounds of equity financing and is backed by renowned venture capital funds. GT101, a proprietary injectable developed by GRIT Bio, is the first TIL therapy that entered registrational clinical trial. GT 101 is currently in pivotal Phase II clinical study. GRIT Bio's GT201 injectable, the first TIL therapy with membrane-bound IL-15 complex, has cleared IND in both US and China. Core R&D platforms of the company include StemTexp® stemness TIL expansion platform, StaViral® stably virus transfected cell lines, ImmuT Finder® immune modulator target discovery platform, and KOReTIL® high-efficiency gene knock-out system. Based on the platforms, GRIT Bio generated a series of next-generation gene-edited TIL therapies. With internationally advanced technology reserve and industry resources, GRIT Bio aims to develop breakthrough therapies for solid tumors and bring new hope to cancer patients. For further information, please visit: www.grit-bio.com

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements about Grit Biotechnology based on management's current expectations, which are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. Words such as "anticipated," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "may," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations for our technology platforms, gene therapy candidates in development, collaborations, and plans for commercialization. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risk inherent in developing pharmaceutical product candidates, conducting successful clinical trials, and obtaining regulatory approvals. Except as required by law, Grit Biotechnology assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Contact: +86-21- 50828029, BD@grit-bio.com; Media Contact: +86-21- 50828029, PR@grit-bio.com

