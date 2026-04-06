Greek Research Collaboration Produces Unique Insights into Mechanisms of Benefit of Clarithromycin in Community-Acquired Pneumonia

[Athens, Greece, 4 April 2026: 1200 Eastern European Time] Compelling new insights into the mechanisms of action of the macrolide antibiotic clarithromycin in community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) have emerged from the latest analysis of data from the ACCESS randomized clinical trial. The data, published online in eBioMedicine,1 part of the Lancet Discovery Science suite of Open Access journals, provide a unique window onto some of the pathological processes at work in CAP and the effects of clarithromycin on those processes. In doing so this research strongly supports speculation that clarithromycin, in addition to its established antimicrobial action, may exert immune- and inflammation-modulating effects that are important contributors to its clinical effectiveness in the management of CAP in hospitalized adult patients.

The new research, like the original ACCESS study, was sponsored by the Hellenic Institute for the Study of Sepsis with funding support from Abbott Products Operations (APO), Allschwil, Switzerland. APO had no role in the design of conduct of the study, or in data collection, analysis or interpretation.

Working in collaboration with the Greek Genome Center situated at the Biomedical Research Foundation Academy of Athens (BRFAA) ACCESS investigators undertook detailed studies of gene transcription and differential gene expression in 86 patients from the ACCESS study (45 in the placebo group and 41 in the clarithromycin group) and related those findings to data about cytokine production by stimulated peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs).

“In my view this manuscript breaks boundaries in pneumonia management” said Professor Evangelos Giamarellos-Bourboulis, President of the Hellenic Institute for the Study of Sepsis (HISS) and Principal Investigator of the ACCESS study.

Giamarellos-Bourboulis noted that currently published investigations into severe pneumonia exhibit three characteristic traits:

Clinical trials are often limited to assessment of clinical improvement, with limited exploration of the mechanisms of improvement

Analysis on the transcriptomic profile of patients relies on observational methodology and cytokine production from circulating blood cells is often not presented, leaving readers unable to ascertain if changes at the transcriptional level are accompanied by changes in cytokine production.

They seldom provide serial blood sampling.

“In our new report we go beyond the existing paradigm and present convincing evidence with full complementarily", Giamarellos-Bourboulis commented. “We demonstrate robustly how the impact of clarithromycin treatment on the disease processes is translated into clinical benefit.”

Based on their primary clinical findings that achievement of early clinical improvement (as defined by the primary endpoint) to day 4 led to the major secondary benefits of decreased progression into respiratory failure-mechanical ventilation and prevention of secondary sepsis, ACCESS investigators explored the differences in the immune trajectories from baseline to day 4 between patients who were treated with clarithromycin or with placebo using both transcriptomics and cytokine production by PBMCs and other circulating blood cells involved in immune responsiveness and cross-referenced these according to whether or not the patients studied achieved the clinical primary endpoint of ACCESS. Main findings are:

· Downregulation of IL-1 cytokines and of neutrophil degranulation in response to clarithromycin are implicated in prevention of respiratory failure

· Increase of monocyte-derived pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines in response to clarithromycin, coupled with upregulation of antigen presentation, is linked to clinical benefits including the prevention of secondary sepsis.

· The findings strongly support the case for using clarithromycin to treat hospitalized adult CAP patients.

“These data make ACCESS the first randomized controlled trial in CAP where clinical benefit and modulation of pathophysiological mechanisms are tied and provide robust evidence of drug benefit”, commented Giamarellos-Bourboulis. “We link the trajectory of attenuation of the Interleukin-1 pathway with the decrease of the risk for progression into respiratory failure or mechanical ventilation. We also link the trajectory of the increased production of chemokines/cytokines and the decreased production of anti-inflammatory cytokines by immune cells together with the improvement of antigen-presentation and the attenuation of degranulation of neutrophils with the prevention of secondary sepsis. Findings apply both for patients with bacterial and non-bacterial CAP.”

1. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/ebiom/article/PIIS2352-3964(26)00122-2/fulltext