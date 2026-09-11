Government of Canada expands access to HIV self-testing and peer support services

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Approximately 2,300 new HIV diagnoses were reported in 2024, and an estimated 7,000 people living with HIV are unaware of their status. Knowing one's HIV status is the first step to prevention, treatment, and care – and with treatment, people with HIV can live long, healthy lives.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, Doug Eyolfson, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg West, alongside the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, Dr. Joss Reimer, announced a $5 million investment to improve HIV prevention and support services. This funding will increase access to HIV self-test kits and support the hiring of peer-based support workers for populations facing the highest burdens of HIV and barriers to care across the country.

Through enhanced community-based outreach and support, this investment will help community-based organisations reach people who are unaware of their HIV status and connect them to care and other services. It will expand low-barrier testing options; promote earlier diagnosis; facilitate peer-based support for testing, treatment and prevention; and, support Canada's progress towards global HIV targets.

Reaching people who are undiagnosed is the first step in connecting them to HIV treatment and supporting them to achieve and maintain an undetectable viral load, which prevents sexual transmission of HIV. This year, Canada marks a decade of advancing HIV prevention, treatment, and stigma reduction through our continued endorsement of the Undetectable = Untransmittable (U=U) campaign.

Quotes

"Community organisations are at the heart of Canada's HIV response, helping to reach those most affected by HIV. Providing safe, reliable, and confidential HIV screening helps reduce barriers to care caused by stigma and discrimination. Together with partners, stakeholders, community organisations, and leaders, we will continue to put people first and enhance culturally-safe access to testing, treatment and care for HIV."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel



Minister of Health

"Scientific advances have transformed HIV treatment, making it possible for people living with HIV to live long and healthy lives. But knowing your HIV status remains the essential first step to accessing treatment, care and support. By expanding access to HIV self-test kits and community-based peer support, this investment will help more people receive an earlier diagnosis, and connect with the treatment and prevention services that meet their needs--particularly in communities most affected by HIV."

Dr. Joss Reimer



Chief Public Health Officer of Canada

"As a physician, I know that early diagnosis and treatment can make an enormous difference in a person's health and quality of life. Yet too many people continue to face barriers to HIV testing, including stigma, discrimination, and limited access to health-care services. By expanding access to self-testing and strengthening peer support, we can make it easier for people to know their status and connect with the care and support they need. Community organizations are at the heart of this work, and I am proud that our government is supporting their efforts to reach people where they are, in Manitoba and across Canada."

Doug Eyolfson



Member of Parliament for Winnipeg West

"Expanding access to HIV self-testing is an important and practical way to help Canadians take charge of their health and connect with care on their own terms without shame or stigma. This investment will help strengthen the work of trusted community organizations and peer-support networks across the country, helping make testing more available and accessible for the people and communities who need it the most."

Senator Kristopher Wells



Co-Chair, Canadian Parliamentary Pride Caucus

"Everyone deserves access to HIV testing, treatment and care without stigma or judgment. This investment is good news and will help trusted community organizations reach more people and break down barriers to care, particularly in rural, northern and underserved communities. But we know there is much more work to do. We will continue to take action here in Manitoba and advocate for strong federal partnership and investment so that everyone living with or at risk of HIV can get the prevention, testing, treatment and care they need."

Uzoma Asagwara



Minister of Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care for Manitoba

"Expanding access to HIV self tests and peer support services will help improve access to low barrier testing modes, particularly in rural, remote, and Northern communities where stigma has the greatest impact on access to testing and linkage to care for HIV. Putting tools in the hands of trusted community based organisations will support meaningful engagement while providing opportunities to reduce stigma through education and knowledge sharing."

Shohan Illsley



Executive Director, Manitoba Harm Reduction Network

Quick facts

Canada has committed

An estimated 70,900 people were living with HIV in Canada at the end of 2024. Among those living with HIV, an estimated 91% were diagnosed. Of those diagnosed, 86% were estimated to be on treatment, and an estimated 96% of those had achieved a suppressed viral load of less than 200 HIV copies per millilitre of blood.

In 2024, an estimated 2,517 people acquired HIV in Canada, a 22.8% increase from 2022. This means that, on average, approximately seven people were newly infected with HIV each day across the country.

There is substantial regional variation in HIV diagnoses across Canada. HIV disproportionately affects key populations, including First Nations, Inuit and Métis people; people who share drug use equipment; gay, bisexual, Two-Spirit, transgender and other men who have sex with men; Black and other racialized communities.

Two HIV Self-Test kits are currently approved in Canada; the INSTI and the OraQuick. The OraQuick test is easier to use as it requires an oral swab, while the INSTI requires a finger prick.

Associated links

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada