Gossamer Bio to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$GOSS--Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences in November.
UBS Global Healthcare Conference
Date / Time:
November 10th
Format:
1x1’s
Location:
Palm Beach, FL
Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference
Date / Time:
November 11th, at 10:00 AM ET
Format:
Presentation & 1x1’s
Location:
Boston, MA
Webcast Link:
About Gossamer Bio
Gossamer Bio is a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. Its goal is to be an industry leader in, and to enhance the lives of patients living with pulmonary hypertension.
