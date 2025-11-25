SUBSCRIBE
Gossamer Bio to Participate in Upcoming December 2025 Investor Conferences

November 25, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences in December.



Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date / Time:

December 2nd, at 9:00 AM ET

Format:

Presentation & 1x1’s

Location:

New York, NY

Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit

Date / Time:

December 11th, at 9:00 AM ET

Format:

Panel & 1x1’s

Location:

New York, NY

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. Its goal is to be an industry leader in, and to enhance the lives of patients living with pulmonary hypertension.


Contacts

For Investors and Media
Bryan Giraudo, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer
Gossamer Bio Investor Relations
ir@gossamerbio.com

