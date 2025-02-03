Gossamer Bio Presented Clinical and Preclinical Data at the Pulmonary Vascular Research Institute 2025 Annual Congress

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), presented one oral presentation and three posters related to seralutinib at the Pulmonary Vascular Research Institute (PVRI) 2025 Annual Congress that took place January 29th through February 1st in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Posters Related to Seralutinib, an Inhaled PDGFR, CSF1R and c-KIT Inhibitor:
Preclinical Models Support the Synergistic Potential of Seralutinib and Sotatercept in Treating Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
Link: https://goss.bio/4h0uBJi
Sustained Benefit with Seralutinib Treatment: A Post-Hoc Analysis of the TORREY Open-Label Extension
Link: https://goss.bio/3CmVuYu
Sustained Effect of Seralutinib on Circulating Biomarkers in the TORREY Phase 2 Open-Label Extension Study
Link: https://goss.bio/42aKKqQ
About Gossamer Bio
Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. Its goal is to be an industry leader in, and to enhance the lives of patients living with, pulmonary hypertension.
