Gossamer Bio Presented Clinical and Preclinical Data at the Pulmonary Vascular Research Institute 2025 Annual Congress

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), presented one oral presentation and three posters related to seralutinib at the Pulmonary Vascular Research Institute (PVRI) 2025 Annual Congress that took place January 29th through February 1st in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.





Posters Related to Seralutinib, an Inhaled PDGFR, CSF1R and c-KIT Inhibitor:

Preclinical Models Support the Synergistic Potential of Seralutinib and Sotatercept in Treating Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Link: https://goss.bio/4h0uBJi

Sustained Benefit with Seralutinib Treatment: A Post-Hoc Analysis of the TORREY Open-Label Extension

Link: https://goss.bio/3CmVuYu

Sustained Effect of Seralutinib on Circulating Biomarkers in the TORREY Phase 2 Open-Label Extension Study

Link: https://goss.bio/42aKKqQ

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. Its goal is to be an industry leader in, and to enhance the lives of patients living with, pulmonary hypertension.

