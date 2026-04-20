GoodRx Announces Date for First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX) (“GoodRx” or the “Company”), the leading platform for prescription savings in the U.S., today announced it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. GoodRx management will also hold a conference call and webcast the following morning, Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details and a unique passcode required to join. The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com, where accompanying materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the leading platform for prescription savings in the U.S., used by nearly 25 million consumers and over one million healthcare professionals annually. Uniquely situated at the center of the healthcare ecosystem, GoodRx connects consumers, healthcare professionals, payers, PBMs, pharma manufacturers, and retail pharmacies to make saving on medications easier. By reducing friction and inefficiencies, GoodRx helps consumers save time and money when filling prescriptions so they can get the care they deserve. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped Americans save over $100 billion on the cost of their medications.

GoodRx periodically posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult GoodRx’s website regularly for important information, in addition to following GoodRx’s press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and public conference calls and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, GoodRx’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Investor Contact

GoodRx

ir@goodrx.com

Media Contact

GoodRx

press@goodrx.com