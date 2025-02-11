Glox Therapeutics Strengthens Team Appointing Dr Michael Murray as Chair and Dr Nel Moore as Scientific Advisory Board Member

Expanded team to support development and commercialisation of precision antibiotics to help overcome antimicrobial resistance

GLASGOW, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AMR--Glox Therapeutics, a company pioneering the development of precision antibiotic therapies based on naturally occurring bacteriocins, today announced the appointment of Dr Michael Murray as Chair of the Board. He will work with the team to accelerate the company’s growth and help guide the commercialisation of its technology. The company has also expanded its scientific advisory board (SAB), adding Dr Nel Moore to support the development of its novel engineered protein bacteriocins to target drug-resistant pathogenic bacteria and help overcome antimicrobial resistance (AMR).





Dr Michael Murray is the Principal at Murray International Partners who has led multiple high-value international deals in the life sciences sector using his scientific expertise and skills in intellectual property management, market assessment, and deal making to support universities, start-ups, SMEs, mid-cap companies, and multinationals. He has nearly 30 years’ experience in senior and interim management roles at several biotech/pharma companies, including Metallobio, Porton Biopharma, EnteroBiotix, Sosei Heptares, and Amura Therapeutics, as well as an international commercial consultancy practice. He teaches commercial IP strategy on the Novo Nordisk Fellowship MBA in BioMedical Design programme (Denmark) and has delivered training to over 1,200 individuals in the commercialisation of technical innovations since 2015. Dr Murray is also a Member of The Royal Society Industry College, an Entrepreneur in Residence at the University of Sheffield, where he was a Royal Society Entrepreneur in Residence from 2019–2022, a Mentor at Cambridge Enterprise and, from 2017 until last year, was a Member of both the Research Strategy Board and the Commercialisation Committee of Coeliac UK. He is also a Registered Technology Transfer Professional and a Member of the International Technology Transfer Network (China). Dr Murray holds a PhD in Molecular Cell Biology from the University of Leicester.

Dr Nel Moore has gained vast expertise in global drug discovery, development and commercialisation in the areas of immunology, oncology and anti-infectives throughout her 21-year career in the pharmaceutical industry. Formerly, Vice President of Antibiotics Development at AstraZeneca, Dr Moore led the late-stage development, global regulatory submission and approval of Zavicefta™/Avycaz™ for the treatment of multidrug-resistant bacterial infections. She went on to build and lead AstraZeneca’s antibiotics development organisation, supporting four antibiotics in various stages of development and commercialisation, before its divestment to Pfizer. Since 2018, she has been supporting biotech companies with strategic planning, implementation and execution of business plans, and fundraising in her role as a senior R&D consultant at FWEast and non-executive director. She is currently, also an Independent Council Member at Aston University and Executive Chair/CEO of CHAIN Biotechnology. Dr Moore holds a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Birmingham and currently sits on several CARB-X Advisory Boards.

Dr Moore joins Glox Therapeutics’ SAB led by Prof Christoph Tang FMedSci, Professor of Cellular Pathology, Sir William Dunn School of Pathology, University of Oxford alongside: Prof Colin Kleanthous FMedSci, Co-founder of Glox Therapeutics and the Iveagh Professor of Microbial Biochemistry, University of Oxford; Prof Derrick Crook, Consultant Physician in Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology, Oxford University Hospital, NHS, Foundation Trust and Professor of Microbiology, Nuffield Department of Medicine, University of Oxford; Dr Michael Steward, a biopharmaceutical drug discovery scientist with more than 25 years in leadership positions within molecular biology/protein biochemistry research in the academic, biotech and pharmaceutical sectors; and Prof Gerhard Winter, Chair of Pharmaceutical Technology and Biopharmacy, Department Pharmacy at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.

Dr James Clark, CEO and Co-founder, Glox Therapeutics, said: “Drs Murray and Moore have an outstanding track record in their respective fields. We are delighted to welcome both of these eminent individuals on board as we continue to drive expansion and strengthen our team. Their commercial expertise and unique research perspectives will be an invaluable strategic resource as we stride towards our goal to create potent, species-specific antibiotics that combat AMR.”

Dr Michael Murray, Chair, Glox Therapeutics, said: “It’s a thrilling time to be joining the Board following the company’s successful seed funding round and PACE and CF AMR Syndicate grants. The exemplary team at Glox Therapeutics and the calibre of science behind its pioneering platform are set to transform the management of AMR infections. I’m excited to help the company grow and continue to progress its therapeutic programme to unlock the incredible potential of this technology.”

Dr Nel Moore, SAB Member, Glox Therapeutics, said: “Glox Therapeutics’ engineered protein bacteriocins represent an entirely new class of therapeutic antibiotics to target pathogenic bacteria related to AMR, helping to address the current shortcomings in this field. I very much look forward to working closely with their highly accomplished team to prevent and treat bacterial infections that pose a major threat to global human health.”

For further information about Glox Therapeutics' team, please visit: https://gloxtherapeutics.com/about/

About Glox Therapeutics www.gloxtherapeutics.com

Glox Therapeutics is developing a pipeline of engineered precision bacteriocins targeting pathogens that cause serious infections associated with high levels of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and mortality. These novel precision antibiotics have potent narrow-spectrum activity to target Gram-negative AMR pathogens without collateral damage to the wider human microbiome.

Founded in 2023, the Company is built out of over 20 years of research at the Universities of Glasgow and Oxford from globally recognised expertise in elucidating bacteriocin structure and function to treat bacterial infections. It is uniquely positioned to address the AMR public health crisis which is predicted to surpass 10 million deaths globally per year at a cost of $100 trillion dollars by 2050.

The company is supported by a highly expert network of scientific advisers and has received investment and support from high-profile investors, the Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund and Scottish Enterprise, as well as grant funding from PACE and the CF AMR Syndicate.

