Glaukos to Present Multiple Scientific Abstracts at the 2025 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, announced today that its technologies will be featured in various scientific programming at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) annual meeting, being held April 25-28, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. Glaukos will be exhibiting onsite at booth #2227.

In addition, Glaukos is sponsoring an educational symposium in conjunction with ASCRS and EyeWorld entitled, “Empowering Interventional Glaucoma Care” on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 12:00-1:00 p.m. PT in Room 515A at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The faculty includes Ike Ahmed, MD; John Berdahl, MD; Christine Funke, MD; Mark Gallardo, MD; and Blake Williamson, MD. Go here for more information and to register.

Key Glaucoma and Corneal Health Presentations (in PT):

Saturday, April 26, 2025

1:55-2:00 p.m., Fritz Hengerer, MD

Sustained 10-Year Glaucoma Control after Second-Generation Trabecular Micro-Bypass with or without Cataract Surgery

2:10-2:15 p.m., Zachary Vest, MD

12-Month Multicenter Outcomes of a Third-Generation Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stent in Eyes with Open-Angle Glaucoma

Sunday, April 27, 2025

10:00-10:05 a.m., Inder Singh, MD

Reduction in IOP and Topical IOP-Lowering Medication Burden through 36 Months with the Travoprost Intracameral Implant

10:23-10:28 a.m., Savak Teymoorian, MD

Real-World Outcomes of the Travoprost Intracameral Implant in Eyes with Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension

4:15-4:20 p.m., John Berdahl, MD

Month 12 Results from Prospective Randomized Trial Comparing Trabecular Bypass Implants in Subjects with Open-Angle Glaucoma

Monday, April 28, 2025

8:00-8:05 a.m., Weijie Lin, MD

Complications of Epi-Off Cross-Linking: A Historical Experience at Wills Eye Hospital

8:25-8:30 a.m., Maanasa Indaram, MD

Multi-Center, 3-Year Outcomes of Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking Under General Anesthesia for Pediatric and Developmentally Delayed Patients

10:20-10:25 a.m., Vance Thompson, MD

Phase 3 Prospective Study of Non-Invasive Epithelium-on Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking for Keratoconus

10:25-10:30 a.m., Vance Thompson, MD

Safety and Efficacy of Non-Invasive Epithelium-on Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking in Pediatric Patients with Keratoconus

On-Demand Posters:

George Wandling, MD

One Year Consecutive Case Series Comparing Combined Cataract and Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stents with and without Trephination Goniotomy

Abstract information can be found at https://annualmeeting.ascrs.org.

The ASCRS Annual Meeting is among the largest gatherings of anterior segment physicians, medical personnel and industry executives in the ophthalmic industry. All educational content of the ASCRS Annual Meeting is planned by its program committee, and ASCRS does not endorse, promote, approve or recommend the use of any products, devices, or services.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012. In 2024, Glaukos commenced commercial launch activities for iDose® TR, a first-of-its-kind, long-duration, intracameral procedural pharmaceutical designed to deliver 24/7 glaucoma drug therapy inside the eye for extended periods of time. Glaukos also markets the only FDA-approved corneal cross-linking therapy utilizing a proprietary bio-activated pharmaceutical for the treatment of keratoconus, a rare corneal disorder. Glaukos continues to successfully develop and advance a robust pipeline of novel, dropless platform technologies designed to meaningfully advance the standard of care and improve outcomes for patients suffering from chronic eye diseases.

About iDose® TR (U.S.)

iDose TR (travoprost intracameral implant) is a long duration prostaglandin analog approved for a single administration and indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension (OHT). Made from medical-grade titanium, iDose TR is implanted through the trabecular meshwork and back wall of Schlemm's canal, directly into scleral tissue. Once implanted, 75 mcg of a novel, preservative-free, proprietary formulation of travoprost continuously elutes into the anterior chamber via membrane-controlled diffusion, allowing for 24/7 release of medication.

Indication for Use: iDose TR (travoprost intracameral implant) is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension (OHT).

Dosage and Administration: For ophthalmic intracameral administration. The intracameral administration should be carried out under standard aseptic conditions.

Contraindications: iDose TR is contraindicated in patients with active or suspected ocular or periocular infections, patients with corneal endothelial cell dystrophy (e.g., Fuch’s Dystrophy, corneal guttatae), patients with prior corneal transplantation, or endothelial cell transplants (e.g., Descemet’s Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty [DSAEK]), patients with hypersensitivity to travoprost or to any other components of the product.

Warnings and Precautions: iDose TR should be used with caution in patients with narrow angles or other angle abnormalities. Monitor patients routinely to confirm the location of the iDose TR at the site of administration. Increased pigmentation of the iris can occur. Iris pigmentation is likely to be permanent.

Adverse Reactions: In controlled studies, the most common ocular adverse reactions reported in 2% to 6% of patients were increases in intraocular pressure, iritis, dry eye, visual field defects, eye pain, ocular hyperaemia, and reduced visual acuity.

About iStent infinite® Trabecular Micro-Bypass System (U.S.)

Indication for Use: The iStent infinite Trabecular Micro-Bypass System Model iS3 is an implantable device intended to reduce the intraocular pressure (IOP) of the eye. It is indicated for use in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma in whom previous medical and surgical treatment has failed.

Contraindications: The iStent infinite is contraindicated in eyes with angle-closure glaucoma where the angle has not been surgically opened, acute traumatic, malignant, active uveitic, or active neovascular glaucoma, discernible congenital anomalies of the anterior chamber (AC) angle, retrobulbar tumor, thyroid eye disease, or Sturge-Weber Syndrome or any other type of condition that may cause elevated episcleral venous pressure.

Warnings: Gonioscopy should be performed prior to surgery to exclude congenital anomalies of the angle, PAS, rubeosis, or conditions that would prohibit adequate visualization that could lead to improper placement of the stent and pose a hazard.

MRI Information: The iStent infinite is MR-Conditional, i.e., the device is safe for use in a specified MR environment under specified conditions; please see Directions for Use (DFU) label for details.

Precautions: The surgeon should monitor the patient postoperatively for proper maintenance of IOP. Three out of 61 participants (4.9%) in the pivotal clinical trial were phakic. Therefore, there is insufficient evidence to determine whether the clinical performance of the device may be different in those who are phakic versus in those who are pseudophakic.

Adverse Events: The most common postoperative adverse events reported in the iStent infinite pivotal trial included IOP increase ≥ 10 mmHg vs. baseline IOP (8.2%), loss of BSCVA ≥ 2 lines (11.5%), ocular surface disease (11.5%), perioperative inflammation (6.6%) and visual field loss ≥ 2.5 dB (6.6%).

Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by, or on the order of, a physician. Please see DFU for a complete list of contraindications, warnings, precautions, and adverse events.

For more information, visit www.glaukos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, we caution you that they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the timing and extent to which obtain regulatory approval for investigational products, our ability to successfully commercialize such products, the ability to obtain and maintain adequate financial coverage and reimbursement for our products, and the continued efficacy and safety profile of our products as might be suggested in the presentations at the ASCRS meeting. Historical, current and forward-looking sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. The information included in, and any issues identified as material for purposes of this document may not be considered material for Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting purposes. In the context of this disclosure, the term “material” is distinct from, and should not be confused with, such term as defined for SEC reporting purposes. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors related to Glaukos, and our business are described in detail under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on February 25, 2025. Our filings with the SEC are available in the Investor Section of our website at www.glaukos.com or at www.sec.gov. In addition, information about the risks and benefits of our products is available on our website at www.glaukos.com. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

Media Contact – Glaucoma:

Andria Arena

aarena@jpa.com

Media Contact – Corneal Health:

Michele Gray

(917) 449-9250

michele@mgraycommunications.com

Investor Contact:

Chris Lewis

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs

(949) 481-0510

clewis@glaukos.com