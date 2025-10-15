Glaukos Innovation to be Highlighted at the 2025 American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases, announced today that its technologies will be featured in various scientific programming at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) annual meeting, being held October 18-20, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. Glaukos will be exhibiting onsite at booth #2921.

Key Glaucoma Posters:

Title : Travoprost Intracameral Implant ( iDose ® TR ) Significantly Reduces Topical IOP-Lowering Medication Burden for up to 36 Months Presenter : Steven R. Sarkisian, MD

Title : Travoprost Intracameral Implant ( iDose TR ) in Conjunction with Cataract Surgery: Month 12 Outcomes Presenter : Inder Paul Singh, MD

Key Corneal Health Posters:

Title : Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Sham/Placebo-Controlled Trial Demonstrating Safety and Efficacy of Epithelium-On CXL Presenter : Kenneth A. Beckman, MD

Key Corneal Health Presentations:

Title : Oxygen-Supplemented and Topography-Guided Epithelium-On Corneal Cross-Linking with Pulsed Irradiation for Progressive Keratoconus Presenter : Brandan Cronin, MBBS Date / Time : Friday, October 17, 2025, at 1:55 p.m. ET

Title : Rates and Risk Factors for Failure After CXL for KCN: An Academy IRIS Registry Analysis Presenter : Bryce Hwang, MD Date / Time : Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 11:18 a.m. ET

Abstract information can be found at www.aao.org/annual-meeting.

The AAO Annual Meeting is among the largest gatherings of ophthalmic physicians, medical personnel, and industry executives in the ophthalmic industry. All educational content of the AAO Annual Meeting is planned by its program committee, and AAO does not endorse, promote, approve, or recommend the use of any products, devices, or services.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012. In 2024, Glaukos commenced commercial launch activities for iDose® TR, a first-of-its-kind, long-duration, intracameral procedural pharmaceutical designed to deliver 24/7 glaucoma drug therapy inside the eye for extended periods of time. Glaukos also markets the only FDA-approved corneal cross-linking therapy utilizing a proprietary bio-activated pharmaceutical for the treatment of keratoconus, a rarely diagnosed corneal disorder. Glaukos continues to successfully develop and advance a robust pipeline of novel, dropless platform technologies designed to meaningfully advance the standard of care and improve outcomes for patients suffering from chronic eye diseases.

About iDose® TR (U.S.)

iDose TR (travoprost intracameral implant) is a long duration prostaglandin analog approved for a single administration and indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension (OHT). Made from medical-grade titanium, iDose TR is implanted through the trabecular meshwork and back wall of Schlemm's canal, directly into scleral tissue. Once implanted, 75 mcg of a novel, preservative-free, proprietary formulation of travoprost continuously elutes into the anterior chamber via membrane-controlled diffusion, allowing for 24/7 release of medication.

Indication for Use: iDose TR (travoprost intracameral implant) is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension (OHT).

Dosage and Administration: For ophthalmic intracameral administration. The intracameral administration should be carried out under standard aseptic conditions.

Contraindications: iDose TR is contraindicated in patients with active or suspected ocular or periocular infections, patients with corneal endothelial cell dystrophy (e.g., Fuch’s Dystrophy, corneal guttatae), patients with prior corneal transplantation, or endothelial cell transplants (e.g., Descemet’s Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty [DSAEK]), patients with hypersensitivity to travoprost or to any other components of the product.

Warnings and Precautions: iDose TR should be used with caution in patients with narrow angles or other angle abnormalities. Monitor patients routinely to confirm the location of the iDose TR at the site of administration. Increased pigmentation of the iris can occur. Iris pigmentation is likely to be permanent.

Adverse Reactions: In controlled studies, the most common ocular adverse reactions reported in 2% to 6% of patients were increases in intraocular pressure, iritis, dry eye, visual field defects, eye pain, ocular hyperaemia, and reduced visual acuity.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that we expect, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, we caution you that they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the timing and extent to which obtain regulatory approval for investigational products, our ability to successfully commercialize such products, the ability to obtain and maintain adequate financial coverage and reimbursement for our products, and the continued efficacy and safety profile of our products as might be suggested in the presentations at the AAO meeting. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors related to Glaukos, and our business are described in detail under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 4, 2025. Our filings with the SEC are available in the Investor Section of our website at www.glaukos.com or at www.sec.gov. In addition, information about the risks and benefits of our products is available on our website at www.glaukos.com. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

