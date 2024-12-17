SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Glaukos Announces Participation in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 17, 2024 | 
1 min read

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced that its management is scheduled to participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 5:15 p.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.


A live and archived webcast for these events, where applicable, will be available in the Investors section of the Glaukos website at http://investors.glaukos.com.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012. In 2024, Glaukos commenced commercial launch activities for iDose® TR, a first-of-its-kind, long-duration, intracameral procedural pharmaceutical designed to deliver 24/7 glaucoma drug therapy inside the eye for extended periods of time. Glaukos also markets the only FDA-approved corneal cross-linking therapy utilizing a proprietary bio-activated pharmaceutical for the treatment of keratoconus, a rare corneal disorder. Glaukos continues to successfully develop and advance a robust pipeline of novel, dropless platform technologies designed to meaningfully advance the standard of care and improve outcomes for patients suffering from chronic eye diseases.

Contacts

Chris Lewis
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
(949) 481-0510
clewis@glaukos.com

California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Obesity
BioAge Crashes After Axing Phase II Obesity Study
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Note paper with blood donation concept on red background
Sickle cell disease
Vertex, Beam Report SCD Cell and Gene Therapies Advances at ASH 2024
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Bladder cancer
Protara, CG Oncology Tout Promising Bladder Cancer Outcomes
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo, BioNTech, Merus to Present Promising Cancer Therapies at ESMO Asia 2024
December 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac