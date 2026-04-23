Gilead Sciences to Release First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, May 7, 2026

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Earnings--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its first quarter 2026 financial results and guidance will be released on Thursday, May 7, 2026 after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day, Gilead’s management will host a webcast to discuss the company’s first quarter 2026 financial results and provide a business update.

A live webcast will be available in the Investors section of www.gilead.com and will be archived there for one year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

Jacquie Ross, CFA – Investors

investor_relations@gilead.com