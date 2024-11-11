Geron to Participate in the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced members of the management team are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference, in New York City, on Monday, November 18th, 2024, at 1:50pm ET.





A webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the Investors and Media section of Geron’s website under Events following the presentation. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for a period of 30 days.

About Geron

Geron is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer. Our first-in-class telomerase inhibitor RYTELO™ (imetelstat) is approved in the United States for the treatment of certain adult patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) with transfusion dependent anemia. We are also conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of imetelstat in JAK-inhibitor relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis (R/R MF), as well as studies in other hematologic malignancies. Inhibiting telomerase activity, which is increased in malignant stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow, aims to potentially reduce proliferation and induce death of malignant cells. To learn more, visit www.geron.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts



Aron Feingold

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Kristen Kelleher

Associate Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

investor@geron.com

media@geron.com