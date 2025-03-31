SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Geron Plans to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 7, 2025

March 31, 2025 
1 min read

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will release its first quarter financial results and business highlights before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 via press release, which will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors. Geron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results as well as business highlights at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.


A live webcast of the conference call and related presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors/events. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

Participants may access the webcast by registering online using the following link, https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/810252487

About Geron

Geron is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer. Our first-in-class telomerase inhibitor RYTELO™ (imetelstat) is approved in the United States and the European Union for the treatment of certain adult patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) with transfusion-dependent anemia. We are also conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of imetelstat in JAK-inhibitor relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis (R/R MF), as well as studies in other hematologic malignancies. Inhibiting telomerase activity, which is increased in malignant stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow, aims to potentially reduce proliferation and induce death of malignant cells. To learn more, visit www.geron.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Aron Feingold
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Kristen Kelleher
Associate Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

investor@geron.com
media@geron.com

Earnings
