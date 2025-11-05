SUBSCRIBE
Geron Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 4, 2025

November 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer, today announced that Harout Semerjian, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:



  • Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference
    Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 11 at 11:40 AM ET in New York, NY
  • 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
    Fireside chat on Tuesday, December 2 at 11:15 AM ET in Miami, FL

A live webcast of each fireside chat will be available through the Investors & Media section of Geron’s website under Events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Geron’s website.

About Geron

Geron is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer. Our first-in-class telomerase inhibitor RYTELO(R) (imetelstat) is approved in the United States and the European Union for the treatment of certain adult patients with LR-MDS with transfusion-dependent anemia. We are also conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of imetelstat in JAK-inhibitor R/R MF, as well as studies in other hematologic malignancies. Inhibiting telomerase activity, which is increased in malignant stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow, aims to potentially reduce proliferation and induce death of malignant cells. To learn more, visit www.geron.com or LinkedIn.


Contacts

Investors and Media
Dawn Schottlandt
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
dschottlandt@geron.com

