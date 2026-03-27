Geron Announces Appointment of New Members to its Board of Directors

Patricia S. Andrews and Constantine Chinoporos are proven industry veterans with decades of experience leading and advising biopharmaceutical companies

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer, today announced the appointment of Patricia S. Andrews and Constantine Chinoporos to its Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Constantine and Pat to the Board, as they bring deep operational expertise cultivated over decades of biopharmaceutical industry leadership, particularly with commercial-stage organizations,” said Elizabeth O’Farrell, Chair of the Board. “Their invaluable insights will be instrumental as we execute on our strategic priorities and drive commercial growth for RYTELO®.”

“I am honored to be joining the Board at such a transformational time for Geron,” said Ms. Andrews. “RYTELO is a differentiated treatment option for lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes/neoplasms (LR-MDS) and has the potential to make a positive difference for people living with this cancer. I look forward to helping the Geron team execute on its refocused commercial strategy for RYTELO and deliver long-term growth.”

“With a capable leadership team in place, a focused commercial strategy and strong financial discipline, Geron is well positioned to deliver RYTELO to eligible LR-MDS patients and create long-term value,” said Mr. Chinoporos. “I look forward to supporting the team as we work toward building Geron into a leading, sustainable hematology company.”

Ms. Andrews currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors (BOD) of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, and as a director of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI), positions she has held since August 2025. Since 2024, she has also served as a member of the BOD of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Previously, she served as a member of the BOD and the Audit Committee of GlycoMimetics, Inc., from 2017 until its merger with Crescent Biopharma in 2025. Ms. Andrews served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Inc. (formerly Boston Biomedical, Inc.), and as an Executive Officer of its parent company, Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., from 2017 to 2023. Ms. Andrews was also the Global Head of Oncology for Sumitomo Pharma Co., from 2020 to 2023. Ms. Andrews joined Boston Biomedical in 2013 as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) in 2015. From 2008 to 2012, Ms. Andrews served as EVP and CCO at Incyte Corporation. Prior to Incyte, Ms. Andrews held roles of increasing responsibility at Pfizer Inc. from 1991 to 2008, including as Vice President and General Manager of the U.S. Oncology Business Unit and Vice President, Specialty Markets. Ms. Andrews holds an M.B.A. with a focus on Finance from the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor) and a B.A. in History and Political Science from Brown University.

Mr. Chinoporos served as a member of the Board of Directors at Elektrofi, Inc. from 2019 until its acquisition by Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. in 2025 and was Chairperson of the Compensation Committee. Mr. Chinoporos was COO and Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Applied Therapeutics, Inc., from 2023 until its acquisition by Cycle Pharmaceuticals in 2026. Prior to his role at Applied Therapeutics, Mr. Chinoporos served as CBO at Albireo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from 2021 until its acquisition by Ipsen S.A. in 2023. From 2015 to 2021, Mr. Chinoporos served as CBO at Boston Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Previously, he held senior positions in worldwide licensing, business development, corporate development, corporate finance and alliance management at Sanofi S.A., Genzyme Corporation, and Eli Lilly and Company. Mr. Chinoporos currently serves as a strategic advisor to Apollo Therapeutics Ltd., a role he has held since 2023. Mr. Chinoporos holds an M.B.A. from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University and a B.A. in History from Cornell University.

About Geron

Geron is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer. Our first-in-class telomerase inhibitor RYTELO® (imetelstat) is approved in the United States and the European Union for the treatment of certain adult patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes with transfusion dependent anemia. We are also conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of imetelstat in JAK-inhibitor relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis, as well as studies in other hematologic malignancies. Inhibiting telomerase activity, which is increased in malignant stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow, aims to potentially reduce proliferation and induce death of malignant cells. To learn more, visit www.geron.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such statements, include, without limitation, those regarding: (i) Geron’s ability to execute on its strategic priorities and drive commercial growth for RYTELO; (ii) Geron’s ability to execute on its refocused commercial strategy for RYTELO and deliver long-term growth; (iii) RYTELO’s potential to make a positive difference for people living with this cancer; (iv) Geron’s ability to deliver RYTELO to eligible LR-MDS patients and create long-term value n; and (v) and other statements that are not historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: (a) whether Geron is successful in commercializing RYTELO for the treatment of certain patients with lower-risk MDS with transfusion dependent anemia and achieves market acceptance across the breadth of the eligible patient segments in RYTELO’s approved indication; (b) whether the FDA and European Commission will approve imetelstat for other indications on the timelines expected, or at all; (c) Geron’s plans to commercialize RYTELO outside of the U.S. and risks related to operating outside of the U.S.; (d) Geron’s future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of future revenues, expenses and other financial performance and results; (e) whether Geron overcomes potential delays and other adverse impacts that may be caused by enrollment, clinical, safety, efficacy, technical, scientific, intellectual property, manufacturing, regulatory and healthcare challenges in order to have the financial resources for and meet expected timelines and planned milestones; (f) whether regulatory authorities permit the further development of imetelstat on a timely basis, or at all, without any clinical holds; (g) whether any future safety or efficacy results of RYTELO treatment cause its benefit-risk profile to become unacceptable; (h) whether imetelstat actually demonstrates disease-modifying activity in patients and the ability to target the malignant stem and progenitor cells of the underlying disease; (i) whether Geron meets its post-marketing requirements and commitments for RYTELO; (j) whether there are failures or delays in manufacturing or supplying sufficient quantities of RYTELO (imetelstat) or other clinical trial materials that impact commercialization of RYTELO or the continuation of clinical trials; and (k) whether Geron successfully completes its restructuring plan, manages the changes in its workforce, and realizes expected operating expense savings. Additional information on the above risks and uncertainties and additional risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are contained in Geron’s filings and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in such filings and reports, including Geron’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and the facts and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements may change. Except as required by law, Geron disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future information, events, or circumstances.

Investors and Media

Dawn Schottlandt

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

dschottlandt@geron.com