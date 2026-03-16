George Medicines extends global commercialization of GMRx2 into Australia and New Zealand with Arrotex licensing agreement

Arrotex gains exclusive rights in Australia and New Zealand to innovative single pill combination of three hypertension medicines, including two doses that are lower than those currently available in single pill combinations

GMRx2 is designed to deliver blood pressure-lowering benefits of triple combination therapy early in the treatment pathway, with an established safety profile George Medicines receives upfront licensing fee and is eligible for commercial milestone payments, as well as a future recurring revenue stream through a tiered royalty rate on sales in Australia and New Zealand

Arrotex to seek regulatory approval of GMRx2 in Australia and New Zealand

London, UK, 16 March 2026 – George Medicines, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs in cardiometabolic disease, has entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Arrotex Pharmaceuticals (“Arrotex”), a leading Australian pharmaceutical company and Australia’s largest supplier of medicines by prescription volume, granting Arrotex exclusive rights to seek regulatory approval of, and to commercialize, GMRx2 in Australia.

GMRx2 is an innovative single pill combination of three medicines, telmisartan, amlodipine and indapamide, for the treatment of hypertension, developed in three doses, including two doses that are lower than those currently available in single pill combinations. By leveraging a multi-mechanism approach and lower doses, GMRx2 is formulated to deliver the blood pressure-lowering benefits of a triple combination therapy early in the treatment pathway, with the known safety profiles of existing antihypertensive medicines.

Under the terms of its licensing agreement, George Medicines will receive an upfront licensing fee and is eligible for commercial milestone payments, as well as a future recurring revenue stream through a tiered royalty rate on sales of GMRx2 in the licensed territory. In return, Arrotex is granted a license to exclusively commercialize GMRx2, supplied by George Medicines. Arrotex is responsible for seeking regulatory approval of GMRx2, supported by George Medicines, with upcoming applications to Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration and the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority.

Mark Mallon, Chief Executive Officer of George Medicines, said: “This latest partnership in our global commercialization strategy for GMRx2 signals our commitment to extend the reach of this triple combination product to all corners of the globe. The George Institute for Global Health, which founded George Medicines, was established in Australia and so it is a significant moment for us to bring GMRx2 one step closer to people living with hypertension in the Institute’s home country. As Australia's largest pharmaceutical provider, and with its significant commercial capabilities, Arrotex is an ideal partner to support us in delivering on the potential of GMRx2 to help address key challenges in current hypertension treatment approaches.”

Monique Jonson, General Manager, Innovation, at Arrotex Pharmaceuticals, said: “Our partnership with George Medicines reflects Arrotex’s ongoing commitment to bringing innovative, life-changing therapies to Australia and New Zealand. Through our unprecedented operational and commercial capabilities, we are well placed to facilitate access for patients and look forward to working with the George Medicines team on our upcoming regulatory submissions for GMRx2.”

Around one in three adults in Australia (6.8 million) are living with high blood pressure with only half of those aware of their condition and receiving treatment. More than a million of those diagnosed and treated do not have their blood pressure effectively controlled1. In New Zealand, the prevalence of hypertension in adults is 31% (968,000), and only around a quarter have the condition effectively controlled2.

Most patients with hypertension will require two or more medicines to bring their blood pressure under control, and globally recognized treatment guidelines acknowledge the preferred use of single pill combination therapy and the benefit of their early use. 3,4,5

To date, George Medicines has granted licensing and supply agreements for GMRx2 in Brazil, Cananda, Mexico, Colombia and Central America, and the United States, with further collaborations anticipated as part of the Company’s commitment to bring the value of this important medicine to patients globally.

George Medicines is an independent spin-out company from The George Institute for Global Health, one of the world’s leading medical research institutes with a focus on addressing global health inequity. The Company is backed by George Health, the commercial arm of The George Institute, and Brandon Capital, Australia’s leading life sciences venture capital firm.

Ends

National Hypertension Taskforce Australia https://www.hypertensiontaskforce.au/

2 WHO Hypertension New Zealand 2023 country profile https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/country-profiles/hypertension/hypertension-2023/hypertension_nzl_2023.pdf?sfvrsn=d8a31a0d_4&download=true

3 European Heart Journal, Volume 45, Issue 38, 7 October 2024, Pages 3912–4018, https://doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehae178

4 Guideline for the pharmacological treatment of hypertension in adults. Geneva: World Health Organization; 2021

5 CMAJ May 26, 2025 197 (20) E549-E564; https://doi.org/10.1503/cmaj.241770

About GMRx2

GMRx2 is a combination tablet of telmisartan, an angiotensin II receptor blocker, amlodipine, a dihydropyridine calcium channel blocker and indapamide, a thiazide-like diuretic, available in three dosage forms – 10/1.25/0.625 mg; 20/2.5/1.25 mg and 40/5/2.5 mg.

Its development is backed by a comprehensive clinical program, including two pivotal Phase III studies, published in 2024 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and The Lancet.

In these trials the triple combination demonstrated significantly reduced blood pressure (BP) and improved BP control rates, when compared against dual therapy and against placebo. In both trials, tolerability was good, with no increase in withdrawal from treatment due to adverse events.

GMRx2 was investigated in the Nigerian VERONICA trial, which compared the triple combination with standard of care and reported better BP lowering among those receiving GMRx2, with good tolerability compared to the standard of care protocol.

A global trial led by The George Institute for Global Health and funded by the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) Australia and the Brazilian Ministry of Health, investigating the potential of GMRx2 to significantly reduce the risk of recurrent stroke in people who have had intracerebral hemorrhage (the most severe type of stroke) completed in 2025. The study met the primary endpoint, with GMRx2 demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction of recurrent stroke compared to matching placebo.

About George Medicines

George Medicines is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing significant unmet need in the treatment of cardiometabolic diseases with innovative single-pill combinations of existing treatments, designed for a balance of efficacy and safety, with the potential to improve patient adherence. Multi-mechanism, single-pill combinations offer the potential to bring significant improvements in clinical outcomes with cardiometabolic disorders, including hypertension, which remain among the leading causes of premature death and disability worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.george-medicines.com.

About Arrotex Pharmaceuticals

Arrotex Pharmaceuticals is the largest and most diversified pharmaceutical company in Australia, offering the most extensive range of prescription products across the spectrum of therapeutic areas. Proudly Australian-owned and part of DBG Health, Arrotex has over 15 years of proven success in representing branded medicines and has become the Australian partner of choice for pharmaceutical companies seeking to grow and protect their brands while enhancing patient access to medicines for Australians.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to George Medicines’ financial position and long-term outlook on its business, including the commercialization of its approved products and the clinical development of, regulatory filings for, and potential therapeutic and commercial potential. In addition, this press release also contains forward-looking statements relating to George Medicines’ growth and future operating results, discovery, development and commercialization of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including George Medicines’ ability to successfully commercialize its approved products, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of drug candidates.

Media contacts

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