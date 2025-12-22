SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

GenSight Biologics Announces the Granting of Compassionate Use Authorization (CUA/AAC) for GS010/LUMEVOQ® in France

December 22, 2025 | 
2 min read
  • French medicines agency ANSM has granted authorization for named patient early access program for GS010/LUMEVOQ®, a gene therapy indicated for the treatment of ND4-LHON.

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:



GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the French medicines safety agency ANSM (Agence nationale de sécurité du médicament et des produits de santé) has granted compassionate use authorization (Autorisation d’Accès Compassionnel, or AAC) for the use of the GS010/LUMEVOQ® gene therapy1.

The AAC Program in France is a national scheme that enables patients suffering from serious, rare or disabling diseases to benefit from a treatment that does not have marketing authorization, when there are an unmet medical need and no appropriate therapy. To be eligible for an AAC program, the candidate treatment must present a favorable benefit-risk ratio. Requests for AAC may be initiated only by healthcare professionals, who submit named patient requests to the ANSM, which then evaluates and authorizes the access requests. Patients for whom applications for treatment with GS010 are submitted must meet specific eligibility criteria, including the length of time since the onset of their vision loss.

About Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON)

LHON is a rare, maternally inherited mitochondrial genetic disease, characterized by the degeneration of retinal ganglion cells, which results in precipitous and usually irreversible vision loss and typically leads to legal blindness. The ND4 mitochondrial mutation is the most common of the mutations that cause LHON and is associated with the worst prognosis among the leading mutations.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics’ pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics. Thanks to its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' candidates are designed to be administered as a single intravitreal injection per eye.

About GS010/LUMEVOQ® (lenadogene nolparvovec)

GS010/LUMEVOQ® (lenadogene nolparvovec) targets Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) by leveraging a mitochondrial targeting sequence (MTS) proprietary technology platform, arising from research conducted at the Institut de la Vision in Paris.

1 GS010/LUMEVOQ has not received marketing authorization in any country and is not commercially available.


Contacts

GenSight Biologics
Chief Financial Officer
Jan Eryk Umiastowski
jeumiastowski@gensight-biologics.com

Europe Pipeline Regulatory Gene therapy
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Regulatory
FDA Mulls National Priority Vouchers for Two Potential Merck Blockbusters: Report
December 18, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2006 James Gathany Captured by James Gathany, Centers for Disease Control's biomedical photographer, this 2006 image depicted the exterior of the new "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center", otherwise known as Building 19, located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. The facility houses the CDC's Information Center/Library, auditoria and meeting halls, which are used to accommodate in-house staff meetings, and national/international conferences hosted by the CDC, and the National Center for Health Marketing's, Division of Creative Services, which includes a full service television broadcast facility. The exhibit area currently features the "Global Symphony", the first of several permanently installed exhibitions, and changing exhibitions that focus on a variety of public health topics. The exhibits in the Center are self-guided, and require no advance reservations. Additional curriculum-based exhibits and programming will be added in the future. Tom Harkin Global Communications Center Exhibit Area Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - 1600 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30333 - Hours: Monday  Friday, 9 am  5 pm, except for federal holidays Admission is free - Government-issue photo ID is required for entry. Please note that CDC is a working federal facility and as such does not provide public tours of its campus and laboratories. - For more information please call 404-639-0830.
Vaccines
CDC Formally Adopts Delayed Hepatitis B Vaccine Dose
December 17, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Piggy bank rocket launcher with smoke trail on blue background. Savings growth concept. 3D Rendering, 3D Illustration
Startups
Addition Debuts With $100M to Advance One-Time Therapies for Rare, Chronic Diseases
December 17, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Lilly’s Triple Triumph, Prasad’s COVID Error, J&J’s Surprise Voucher, M&A Targets
December 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie