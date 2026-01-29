Gensaic Appoints as Chief Research & Development Officer Nathan Higginson-Scott, PhD

-- Industry veteran fortifies scientific leadership to translate foundational delivery engine into clinically impactful therapies --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIBiotech--Gensaic, Inc. (Gensaic), a metabolic health biotechnology company combining AI-guided protein evolution with multi-targeted siRNA to build next-generation precision medicines, today announced the appointment of Nathan Higginson-Scott, PhD, as Chief Research & Development Officer. In this newly created role, Dr. Higginson-Scott will lead Gensaic’s scientific strategy and R&D programs, augmenting the company’s platform innovation with therapeutic product development.

“What drew me to Gensaic is the broad applicability, and ambition, of its AI-powered platform in precision medicine with an ability to deliver potent and durable oligonucleotide-based therapeutics to the right tissues, cell types, and even sub-cellular locations to address complex disease biology,” said Dr. Higginson-Scott. “The opportunity to help evolve a mature, solid foundation into a robust clinical pipeline, alongside a team that is both ambitious and pragmatic, is rare and deeply compelling.”

Dr. Higginson-Scott’s career reflects deep expertise in biologics innovation, platform development, and translating cutting-edge science into impactful therapeutic programs. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Drug Creation at Seismic Therapeutic. There he led efforts at the intersection of protein engineering, structural biology, CMC, and machine-learning-accelerated immunology drug discovery, rapidly shepherding two autoimmune disease biologics from inception to the clinic. Previously, Dr. Higginson-Scott was Vice President of Biotherapeutics at Pandion Therapeutics, where he played a key role in growing the organization from a seed-stage company through major financings, a successful IPO, progression to the clinic, and the company’s acquisition by Merck in 2021. He came to biotechnology from Pfizer, where he co-invented a proprietary bispecific platform, led antibody optimization efforts, and progressed multiple technology development and drug discovery programs spanning target identification through IND filing across multiple therapeutic areas.

Dr. Higginson-Scott holds a doctorate in molecular immunology from Imperial College London, a masters in cell and molecular biology of infectious disease from Imperial College London, and a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from the University of Kent in the UK.

“We are delighted to welcome Nathan to Gensaic at this critical juncture, as we progress our lead assets to the clinic and expand our machine-guided discovery access to additional tissues and payload architectures,” said Lavi Erisson, MD, CEO and President of Gensaic. “His deep experience in identifying clinical-ready programs, shaping portfolios, and building high-performing teams will complement Gensaic’s existing leadership and strengthen our ability to translate scientific ambition into clinical impact. His appointment marks an important milestone in our company’s evolution.”

About Gensaic

Gensaic is a multi-functional RNA therapeutics company developing multi-tissue, multi-targeted siRNA therapies for people with current and evolving metabolic and age-related diseases. Gensaic’s machine-guided proprietary engine, Functional Optimization by Recursive Genetic Evolution (FORGE), discovers and designs tissue- and intracellular-selective proteins and embeds them within multi-siRNA architectures. Founded through MIT and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Gensaic’s award-winning team of physicians, bioengineers, and machine learning scientists is advancing a singular objective: to transform human health at scale.

