Genprex to Present TUSC2 Research from Sponsored Collaboration with Meharry Medical College at the Gerontological Society of America 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting

Research explores the role of TUSC2, the therapeutic gene used in Reqorsa® Gene Therapy in mitochondrial biology and cellular aging, supporting investigation of potential applications beyond oncology

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies designed to restore tumor-suppressor function in cancer and insulin-producing function in diabetes, today announced that research conducted under its sponsored research collaboration with Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee will be featured at the Gerontological Society of America (GSA) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place November 4-7, 2026, in National Harbor, Maryland.

The research investigates the role of TUSC2, the tumor suppressor gene used in Genprex's lead oncology candidate REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid, or Quar Oze), in mitochondrial biology, cellular resilience, and molecular processes associated with aging. The work contributes to an expanding understanding of TUSC2 and REQORSA biology and may help inform the evaluation of potential future therapeutic applications beyond oncology.

Genprex's Sponsored Research Collaboration with Meharry Medical College



Genprex established a sponsored research collaboration with Meharry Medical College in 2024 to investigate aspects of REQORSA biology, including mitochondrial metabolism and molecular aging and their potential relationship to cancer. The collaboration builds on the scientific rationale underlying REQORSA, which is designed to restore tumor-suppressor function through delivery of the TUSC2 gene.

Research conducted through the collaboration is examining the broader biological activities of REQORSA, including its involvement in cellular metabolism and stress-response pathways. Genprex is also working with Meharry Medical College to expand the scope of this research, with additional work intended to further investigate the role of REQORSA in aging-related biological processes.

"Through our collaboration with Meharry Medical College, we are continuing to build our understanding of the TUSC2 gene used in REQORSA and its potential relevance to biological processes beyond cancer," said Ryan Confer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genprex. "The research into mitochondrial biology and cellular aging is particularly interesting because it may help identify opportunities for further scientific investigation. We believe this collaboration provides an important opportunity to explore the broader potential future therapeutic applications of REQORSA."

GSA 2026 Poster Presentation



Title: "TUSC2 Gene Therapy in Humans Induces a Cellular-Resilience Program"



Session Name: Late Breaking Poster Session I



Session Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026



Session Time: 6:00 -7:15 p.m. ET



Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Exhibit Hall C-D



Abstract ID: 2489375



Presenter: Mark S. Berger, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Genprex

Exploring the Broader Potential of REQORSA



The sponsored research and collaboration with Meharry Medical College supports Genprex's continued investigation of TUSC2 and REQORSA biology and its potential relevance to aging-related processes. While additional research will be needed to determine whether these findings could support future therapeutic development, the work represents an opportunity to explore applications beyond oncology, alongside Genprex's established development priorities in lung cancer and diabetes.

The GSA poster is expected to be available on Genprex's website following the presentation, subject to applicable conference disclosure requirements.

About Genprex, Inc.



Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focusing on developing innovative treatments designed to restore biological functions disrupted by disease. The Company's lead oncology program, REQORSA® Gene Therapy is being developed for the treatment of lung cancer and is designed to deliver the TUSC2 tumor suppressor gene to help restore tumor-suppressive activity and address multiple pathways involved in cancer progression.

The Company's lead candidate, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), uses the systemic, non-viral ONCOPREX® Delivery System to deliver the TUSC2 tumor suppressor gene via a non-viral lipid-based nanoparticle. REQORSA is designed to restore tumor-suppressor function and is being evaluated in the Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-3 clinical trials for non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer, respectively. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to both lung cancer programs and Orphan Drug designation to the small cell lung cancer program.

Genprex is also advancing an earlier stage gene therapy program for diabetes, designed to restore insulin-producing capability through the expression of key pancreatic transcription factors. Across its programs, Genprex is focused on translating innovative gene therapy approaches into meaningful therapeutic advances for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

For more information, please visit https://www.genprex.com/, register for our Email Alerts and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Genprex's reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under "Item 1A – Risk Factors" in Genprex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Because forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Genprex's ability to advance the clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of its product candidates in accordance with projected timelines and specifications; the timing and success of Genprex's clinical trials, its intended regulatory submissions and any resulting regulatory approvals; the effect of Genprex's product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer and diabetes, as well as the potential effect in aging-related biological processes; Genprex's future growth and financial status, including Genprex's ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market and to continue as a going concern and to obtain capital to meet its long-term liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all; Genprex's commercial and strategic partnerships, including those with its third party vendors, suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to successfully perform and scale up the manufacture of its product candidates; Genprex's intellectual property and licenses; and Genprex's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which it operates.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events and Genprex cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Genprex or any other person that Genprex will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Genprex disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Genprex, Inc.



(877) 774-GNPX (4679)

GNPX Investor Relations Contact



Lisa DeScenza



ldescenza@lavoiegroup.com

GNPX Media Contact



Kalyn Dabbs



media@genprex.com

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