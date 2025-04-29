Genprex Collaborators to Present Positive Preclinical Data on Diabetes Gene Therapy at the ASGCT 28th Annual Meeting

Novel Gene Therapy Program Offers a Promising Opportunity for Curative Therapy in Diabetes

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNPX ), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that its research collaborators have been selected to present at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy's (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting being held May 13-17, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The collaborators will present positive preclinical data and research from studies of GPX-002, the Company's diabetes gene therapy drug candidate.

"We are proud of the preclinical data supporting our novel gene therapy program for diabetes, and we believe selection to present our program at one of the premier events in cell and gene therapy provides another point of validation for our diabetes program," said Ryan Confer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Genprex. "We look forward to sharing our GPX-002 data with industry leaders engaged in advancing the latest scientific research and new technologies."

The oral presentation details for the Genprex-supported abstract:

Abstract Title: Immune Modulation Sustains Alpha Cell Reprogramming and Mitigates Immune Responses to AAV in a Diabetic Non-Human Primate Model



Session Title: Challenges in Immunological Responses to Therapeutic Interventions



Presenter: Hannah Rinehardt, MD, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center



Presentation Date: May 16, 2025



Presentation Time: 4:15 – 4:30 p.m. CT



Location: Room 278-282

The featured Genprex-supported abstract to be presented for oral presentation at the ASGCT 28th Annual Meeting:

Gene therapy using recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) offers a promising opportunity for curative therapy in diabetes mellitus. Retrograde intraductal infusion of rAAV6 to deliver Pdx1 and MafA, converting alpha cells into beta-like cells that secrete insulin physiologically, reverses diabetes in mouse models. Little is known about the direct infusion of AAV into the pancreatic duct for gene therapy in non-human primates (NHPs). In clinical trials, anti-viral immunity to AAV can be a barrier to successful gene therapy. Researchers evaluated the immune response to direct infusion of rAAV into the pancreatic duct of NHPs with streptozotocin-induced diabetes and evaluated how to best manage immune responses.

Diabetes was induced with streptozotocin (STZ) in cynomolgus macaques. NHPs received retrograde intraductal infusion of rAAV via laparotomy for precise delivery to the pancreas. rAAV capsids were chosen based on tropism for endocrine cells, and pre-existing neutralizing antibody titers (NAbs) were negative. Blood work including serum C peptide and IV glucose tolerance tests were serially obtained to monitor therapeutic efficacy. Immune response monitoring was performed for up to 4 months post-infusion and included serial NAbs, ELISpot assays, and immunophenotyping. Pancreatic tissues were analyzed using IHC and RNA-scope for beta cell markers, as well as single-cell RNA transcriptomics.

One-month post-infusion, NHPs showed improved glucose tolerance and reduced insulin requirements. The AAV6 capsid with endocrine-specific promoters driving Pdx1 and MafA showed durable effects. ELISpot-positive cytotoxic T cells and neutralizing antibodies developed when steroids were absent. With steroid-sparing regimens, pancreatic B and T lymphocyte populations were noted on scRNA sequencing. Temporary immunosuppression (IS), using a combination of rituximab, rapamycin, and steroids, for a 3-month course is largely effective at preventing anti-viral immunity. Despite complete IS discontinuation at 3 months post-infusion, meaningful anti-viral immune response was not mounted up to one month after IS withdrawal as evidenced by low NAb titers and negative ELISpot analysis. Additionally, rAAV gene therapy in these animals remained effective and glucose tolerance continued improving in the absence of immunosuppression.

In conclusion, researchers developed a novel rAAV gene therapy approach and demonstrated that infusion of rAAV directly into the pancreatic duct of NHPs induces an anti-viral immune response. The anti-viral immune response in NHPs can be largely prevented by administration of a multi-agent IS and can allow for sustained therapeutic effects.

About GPX-002



GPX-002, which has been exclusively licensed from the University of Pittsburgh, is currently being developed using the same construct for the treatment of both Type 1 diabetes (T1D) and Type 2 diabetes (T2D). The same general novel approach is used in each of T1D and T2D whereby an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector containing the Pdx1 and MafA genes is administered directly into the pancreatic duct. In humans, this can be done with a routine endoscopy procedure. In T1D, GPX-002 is designed to work by transforming alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body's immune system. In vivo, preclinical studies show that GPX-002 restored normal blood glucose levels for an extended period of time in T1D mouse models. In T2D, where autoimmunity is not at play, GPX-002 is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells.

About Genprex, Inc.



Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Genprex's oncology program utilizes its systemic, non-viral Oncoprex® Delivery System which encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid-based nanoparticles in a lipoplex form. The resultant product is administered intravenously, where it is taken up by tumor cells that then express tumor suppressor proteins that were deficient in the tumor. The Company's lead product candidate, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated in two clinical trials as a treatment for NSCLC and SCLC. Each of Genprex's lung cancer clinical programs has received a Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of that patient population, and Genprex's SCLC program has received an FDA Orphan Drug Designation. Genprex's diabetes gene therapy approach is comprised of a novel infusion process that uses an AAV vector to deliver Pdx1 and MafA genes directly to the pancreas. In models of Type 1 diabetes, GPX-002 transforms alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body's immune system. In a similar approach for Type 2 diabetes, where autoimmunity is not at play, GPX-002 is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells.

