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Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Result of AGM

June 29, 2026 | 
3 min read

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company") an emerging leader in the field of longevity research, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed by shareholders. The number of proxy votes for each resolution submitted prior to the meeting are presented below.

Proxy Voting Results

Ordinary Resolutions

Votes for

% of votes cast for

Votes Against

% of votes cast against

Total votes cast

Votes withheld

1. To receive and consider the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025 together with the Directors' Report and Auditors' Report thereon.

102,370,028

99.94%

56,893

0.06%

102,426,921

1,058

2. To approve the directors' remuneration report for the financial period ended 31 December 2025 set out in the audited accounts for the financial period ended 31 December 2025.

102,348,305

99.92%

78,616

0.08%

102,426,921

1,058

3. To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

102,370,094

99.94%

56,603

0.06%

102,426,697

1,282

4. To re-elect Gad Berdugo as a Director of the Company.

102,363,749

99.93%

64,006

0.07%

102,427,755

224

5. To re-elect Dr Eric Leire as a Director of the Company.

102,363,557

99.93%

64,198

0.07%

102,427,755

224

6. To re-elect Tamara Joseph as a Director of the Company.

102,363,557

99.93%

64,198

0.07%

102,427,755

224

7. To re-elect Dr Yassine Bendiabdallah as a Director of the Company.

102,363,459

99.70%

64,296

0.30%

102,427,755

224

8. To re-elect Guy-Charles Fanneau De La Horie as a Director of the Company.

102,363,459

99.70%

64,296

0.30%

102,427,755

224

9. To approve the adoption of the share option scheme (the "Scheme") by the Company.

101,237,554

98.86%

1,162,031

1.13%

102,399,585

28,394

10. To authorise the Directors of the Company to allot shares for the Scheme Options (up to 14.34%)

101,264,434

98.86%

1,162,321

1.14%

102,426,465

1,224

11. To authorise the Directors of the Company to allot shares (up to 33%)

101,264,724

98.86%

1,162,031

1.14%

102,426,755

1,224

Special Resolution

Votes for

% of votes cast for

Votes Against

% of votes cast against

Total votes cast

Votes withheld

12. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of Resolution 10 (Scheme Options)

101,218,852

98.82%

1,208,127

1.18%

102,426,979

1,000

13. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of Resolution 11

101,191,458

98.79%

1,235,521

1.21%

102,426,979

1,000

Contacts

Genflow Biosciences

Harbor Access

Dr Eric Leire, CEO

Jonathan Paterson, Investor Relations

+32-477-495-881

+1 475 477 9401


Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-access.com

About Genflow
Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF) (OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies for age-related diseases, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Genflow's proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating its SIRT6-centenarian gene therapy in aged dogs began in March 2025. Other programs include a clinical trial that will explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments.

Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Genflow Biosciences PLC



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