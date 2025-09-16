Genesee Scientific Acquires Jade Scientific, Expanding Capabilities in Lab Essentials Market

The acquisition strengthens portfolio, broadens customer reach, and accelerates Genesee’s growth strategy

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BetterTogether--Genesee Scientific, a leading provider of high-quality, value-driven lab essentials, today announced the acquisition of Jade Scientific, a Michigan-based distributor recognized for its extensive offering of chemicals and consumables to clinical reference, pharma/biotech, and environmental labs nationwide.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Genesee’s growth journey. Together, the two companies will expand product offerings, strengthen customer relationships, and reinforce Genesee’s position as a trusted partner for scientists across academia, biotech, and diagnostic labs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jade Scientific into the Genesee family,” said Dan Monahan, CEO of Genesee Scientific. “Jade has built an exceptional reputation for customer service and quality. Together, we will broaden our ability to deliver essential products to scientists - while staying true to our mission of providing extraordinary value and uncompromising quality.”

Founded in 1995, Jade Scientific has served the scientific community for three decades, earning customer loyalty through strong relationships, deep product expertise, and an unwavering commitment to service.

“Joining forces with Genesee Scientific is an exciting opportunity for Jade, our employees, and our customers,” said Mike Smolin, CEO of Jade Scientific. “We share the same focus on quality, service, and supporting science. With Genesee’s scale and resources, we can deliver even greater value to customers while creating new opportunities for our team.”

The acquisition underscores Genesee’s strategy to accelerate growth through both organic initiatives and strategic partnerships. Customers of both companies will continue to receive the same personalized service they trust, while gaining access to a broader, more cost-efficient portfolio of lab essentials.

About Genesee Scientific

Genesee Scientific is a leading provider of lab essentials, delivering high-quality consumables, equipment, and private-label solutions to researchers in academic institutions, biotechnology, and diagnostic labs. Genesee’s mission is to serve scientists with extraordinary value in the everyday fundamentals of science.

About Jade Scientific

Founded in 1995, Jade Scientific is a trusted distributor of chemicals and consumables, serving clinical reference, pharma/biotech, industrial and environmental labs. With a reputation for reliability and service, Jade has supported scientists nationwide for 30 years.

