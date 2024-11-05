Genentech to Present New and Encouraging Long-term Follow-up Data Across Broad Hematology Portfolio at ASH 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that it will present more than 40 abstracts across nine blood disorders at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, held December 7-10, 2024 in San Diego, California. The data underscore Genentech’s commitment to advance patient outcomes in lymphoma with long-term follow-up of its approved medicines Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq), Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab-axgb) and Columvi® (glofitamab-gxbm) as well as new investigational combination data.





Key presentations include:

Five-year data from the Phase III POLARIX study (abstract #469) reinforce the potential of Polivy in combination with Rituxan ® (rituximab), cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone (R-CHP) to provide durable and lasting remissions and for the first time show a positive trend in overall survival (OS) for people with first-line diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), an area that previously had little advancement in nearly two decades.

(rituximab), cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone (R-CHP) to provide durable and lasting remissions and for the first time show a positive trend in overall survival (OS) for people with first-line diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), an area that previously had little advancement in nearly two decades. Extended follow-up data of up to four years from the pivotal GO29781 study of Lunsumio (abstract #4407) and NP30179 study of Columvi (abstract #865) show long-lasting remissions and immune system recovery after the end of treatment, supporting the use of fixed-duration bispecific antibodies for third-line or later (3L+) follicular lymphoma (FL) and DLBCL, respectively.

First presentation of data for a subcutaneous formulation of Lunsumio monotherapy from the pivotal Phase II GO29781 study (abstract #1645) show high rates of deep and durable responses and low rates and severity of cytokine release syndrome in people with 3L+ FL. Subcutaneously administered Lunsumio could further improve the patient experience by combining shorter administration time with the existing benefits of a fixed-duration and outpatient therapy.

New patient-reported outcomes data from the Phase III STARGLO study (abstract #5132) indicate comparable health-related quality of life between treatment arms, despite higher median number of cycles received with the Columvi combination (11 versus 4). Together with the significant improvement in OS observed in the study, these data support the potential benefit for patients with second-line or later DLBCL.

New and updated data from investigational study combinations of Polivy with bispecific antibodies Lunsumio and Columvi in relapsed or refractory DLBCL, including the Phase Ib/II NP39488 (abstract #988) and Phase II GO40516 (abstract #989) studies, add to the growing body of evidence demonstrating the potential of novel bispecific antibody/Polivy combinations in earlier treatment lines, and support their ongoing Phase III development.

Overview of key presentations featuring Genentech medicines

Medicine Abstract title Abstract number/presentation details Polivy Five-Year Analysis of the POLARIX Study: Prolonged Follow-up Confirms Positive Impact of Polatuzumab Vedotin Plus Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, and Prednisone (Pola-R-CHP) on Outcomes #469 oral presentation Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: CARs, Bispecifics, and ADCs: Progress and Challenges in Aggressive B Cell Lymphoma Sunday, December 8, 2024 9:30 AM PST A Multicenter, Prospective, Observational Study of Pola-R-CHP in Patients With Previously Untreated Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (POLASTAR): A Preliminary Analysis #4475 poster presentation Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III Monday, December 9, 2024 6:00 - 8:00 PM PST Lunsumio A Randomized Phase II Study of Mosunetuzumab SC Plus Polatuzumab Vedotin Demonstrates Improved Outcomes Versus Rituximab Plus Polatuzumab Vedotin in Patients (Pts) with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL) #989 oral presentation Session: 627. Aggressive Lymphomas: Pharmacologic Therapies: Chemotherapy-free Combinations for Relapsed Aggressive Lymphomas Monday, December 9, 2024 5:30 PM PST Subcutaneous Mosunetuzumab Leads to High Rates of Durable Responses, Low Rates of Cytokine Release Syndrome, and Non-Inferior Exposure Compared with Intravenous Administration in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma: Primary Analysis of a Pivotal Phase II Study #1645 poster presentation Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom’s, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I Saturday, December 7, 2024 5:30 - 7:30 PM PST Mosunetuzumab Continues to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Outcomes in Patients with Relapsed and/or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma after ≥2 Prior Therapies Including Those with a History of POD24: 4-Year Follow-up of a Pivotal Phase II Study #4407 poster presentation Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom’s, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III Monday, December 9, 2024 6:00 - 8:00 PM PST Mosunetuzumab Monotherapy Demonstrates Encouraging Activity and a Manageable Safety Profile in Patients with Heavily Pre-Treated Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma #1646 poster presentation Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom’s, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I Saturday, December 7, 2024 5:30 - 7:30 PM PST Fixed-Duration Subcutaneous Mosunetuzumab is Active and has a Manageable Safety Profile in Patients with Previously Untreated, Low-Tumor Burden Follicular Lymphoma: Updated Results from the Phase II MorningSun Study #3008 poster presentation Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom’s, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II Sunday, December 8, 2024 6:00 - 8:00 PM PST Travel Burden and Travel Costs of Bispecific Antibodies in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma and Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma #782 oral presentation Session: 902. Health Services and Quality Improvement: Lymphoid Malignancies: For a Better Tomorrow - Improving Access to Blood Cancer Treatments and Trials Monday, December 9, 2024 10:45 AM PST Columvi Fixed-duration Glofitamab Monotherapy Continues to Demonstrate Durable Responses in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma: 3-year Follow-Up From a Pivotal Phase II Study #865 oral presentation Session: 627. Aggressive Lymphomas: Pharmacologic Therapies: New R-CHOP Combinations for Treatment Naïve DLBCL Sunday, December 8, 2024 Midday PST Glofitamab in Combination with Polatuzumab Vedotin Maintains Durable Responses and a Manageable Safety Profile in Patients with Heavily Pre-treated Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL) Including High-Grade B-Cell Lymphoma (HGBCL): Extended Follow-Up of a Phase Ib/II Study #988 oral presentation Session: 627. Aggressive Lymphomas: Pharmacologic Therapies: Chemotherapy-free Combinations for Relapsed Aggressive Lymphomas Monday, December 9, 2024 5:15 PM PST Glofitamab in Combination with Rituximab plus Ifosfamide, Carboplatin, and Etoposide shows Favorable Efficacy and Manageable Safety in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, Eligible for Stem Cell Transplant or Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell Therapy: Results from a Phase Ib Study #987 oral presentation Session: 627. Aggressive Lymphomas: Pharmacologic Therapies: Chemotherapy-free Combinations for Relapsed Aggressive Lymphomas Monday, December 9, 2024 5:00 PM PST Primary Results of Patient-Reported Outcomes in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Treated with Glofitamab plus Gemcitabine and Oxaliplatin (Glofit-GemOx) Versus Rituximab plus GemOx (R-GemOx) from the Phase III STARGLO Study #5132 poster presentation Session: 906. Outcomes Research: Lymphoid Malignancies Excluding Plasma Cell Disorders: Poster III Monday, December 9, 2024 6:00 - 8:00 PM PST Glofitamab Induces High Response Rates and Durable Remissions in Patients (Pts) with Heavily Pretreated Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL), including those with a Poor Prognosis: Subgroup Results from a Phase I/II Study #1631 poster presentation Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom’s, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I Saturday, December 7, 2024 5:30 - 7:30 PM PST A Healthcare Utilization Model Comparing Time Toxicity Between Glofitamab and Epcoritamab Treatment Regimens #3647 poster presentation Session: 902. Health Services and Quality Improvement: Lymphoid Malignancies: Poster II Sunday, December 8, 2024 6:00 - 8:00 PM PST Englumafusp alfa Englumafusp Alfa (CD19-4-1BBL) Combined with Glofitamab is Safe and Efficacious in Patients with R/R B-NHL: Extended Follow Up Analysis of the Dose-Escalation Part of Phase I Trial BP41072 #990 oral presentation Session: 627. Aggressive Lymphomas: Pharmacologic Therapies: Chemotherapy-free Combinations for Relapsed Aggressive Lymphomas Monday, December 9, 2024 5:45 PM PST Cevostamab Cevostamab in Patients with Heavily Pretreated Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM): Updated Results from an Ongoing Phase I Study Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Activity and Manageable Safety and Inform the Doses and Regimen for Combination Studies #1021 oral presentation Session: 654. Multiple Myeloma: Pharmacologic Therapies: Into the Future: New Drugs and Combinations in Multiple Myeloma Monday, December 9, 2024 4:30 PM PST Venclexta® (venetoclax)* CRISTALLO: Results from a Phase III Trial of Venetoclax–Obinutuzumab versus Fludarabine, Cyclophosphamide and Rituximab or Bendamustine–Rituximab in Patients with Untreated Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Without Del(17p) or TP53 Mutations #3237 poster presentation Session: 642. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II Sunday, December 8, 2024 6:00 - 8:00 PM PST P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 (in collaboration with Poseida Therapeutics) P-CD19CD20-ALLO1: Potent Fully Allogeneic CAR-T Therapy Targeting CD19 and CD20 with Superior Efficacy Over Single-Target Products #4805 poster presentation Session: 702. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Basic and Translational: Poster III Monday, December 9, 2024 6:00 - 8:00 PM PST P-BCMA-ALLO1 (in collaboration with Poseida Therapeutics) A Phase 1 Study of P-BCMA-ALLO1, a Non-viral, Allogeneic BCMA Directed CAR-T in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM): Results from Optimized Lymphodepletion Cohort #4828 poster presentation Session: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase Clinical Trials and Toxicities: Poster III Monday, December 9, 2024 6:00 - 8:00 PM PST Hemlibra® (emicizumab) Bleed Patterns in Infants, From Birth to 12 Months of Age, with Hemophilia A Treated with Emicizumab: Exploratory Analysis of the HAVEN 7 Study #1214 poster presentation Session: 322. Hemophilia A and B: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I Saturday, December 7, 2024 5:30 - 7:30 PM PST Real-World Experience With Emicizumab for Hemophilia A From the Physician Perspective Based on Survey Data #5078 poster presentation Session: 905. Outcomes Research: Non-Malignant Conditions Excluding Hemoglobinopathies: Poster III Monday, December 9, 2024 6:00 - 8:00 PM PST PiaSky® (crovalimab) Phase III Randomized COMMODORE 2 Trial: 2-Year Efficacy and Safety of Crovalimab in Patients With Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Naive to Complement Inhibition #2687 poster presentation Session: 508. Bone Marrow Failure: Acquired: Poster II Sunday, December 8, 2024 6:00 - 8:00 PM PST Phase III COMMODORE 1 Trial: 2-Year Efficacy and Safety of Crovalimab in Patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Who Switched from Ravulizumab #4078 poster presentation Session: 508. Bone Marrow Failure: Acquired: Poster III Monday, December 9, 2024 6:00 - 8:00 PM PST

*Venclexta is being developed by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. It is jointly commercialized by the companies in the United States and commercialized by AbbVie outside of the United States.

