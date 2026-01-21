Genentech More than Doubles Investment in Holly Springs, North Carolina Manufacturing Facility

Genentech will more than double the initial investment in a state-of-the-art biomanufacturing facility in Holly Springs to approximately $2 billion, bolstering Roche and Genentech’s $50 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing and R&D

The expansion will increase production volume and scale manufacturing capacity within the facility, where construction began in August 2025

The Holly Springs investment is expected to support more than 2,000 jobs, including 500+ high-wage manufacturing and 1,500+ construction jobs

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced an expansion of its initial investment in a new Holly Springs, North Carolina manufacturing facility. The increased investment will more than double the total commitment for the company’s first-ever East Coast manufacturing facility to approximately $2 billion. The expansion builds on the company’s May 2025 investment announcement, as well as the project’s August 2025 groundbreaking, and reflects Genentech’s continued confidence in the region’s community, workforce, and long-term growth potential.

The expanded investment allows Genentech to build out additional production capacity and significantly increase the facility’s output. Set to be operational by 2029, the state-of-the-art facility will produce next-generation treatments for metabolic conditions, such as obesity. By leveraging advanced biomanufacturing, automation, and digital tools, the investment will boost efficiency and sustainability while significantly expanding Genentech’s U.S.-based supply chain.

The expanded investment is expected to add an additional 100 new jobs to the North Carolina economy, with the project supporting more than 500 high-wage manufacturing jobs and 1,500 construction jobs, reinforcing Genentech’s role as a significant economic driver.

The company decided to increase its investment in Holly Springs, a growing hub for biopharmaceutical innovation, because of its highly skilled local workforce, strong academic institutions, and proximity to other leading life science companies in the Raleigh-Durham area.

This expansion supports Roche and Genentech’s broader $50 billion commitment to U.S. manufacturing, and reflects Genentech’s shared goal with the U.S. administration to strengthen domestic production and innovation. Roche and Genentech’s current U.S. footprint includes 13 manufacturing and 15 R&D sites across the company’s Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics Divisions and 25,000 employees in 24 sites across eight U.S. states.

Genentech CEO Ashley Magargee:

“We are excited to further expand our investment in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina. This expansion reflects our long-term commitment to the United States and communities like Holly Springs that offer the kind of world-class biotech talent, top research institutions, and strong infrastructure that make innovation possible. This additional investment will create more high-quality jobs, strengthen local partnerships, and ensure a resilient supply of medicines for years to come, allowing us to bring life-changing medicines to patients faster and more reliably.”

“This investment also aligns with our plan to expand pharmaceutical manufacturing in the U.S., and we appreciate the support of federal, state and local leaders to make this a reality. We are especially grateful for the partnership and support of North Carolina Governor Josh Stein and Holly Springs Mayor Mike Kondratick, alongside the Holly Springs Town Council, whose collaboration has been essential to advancing this project.”

Josh Stein, Governor of North Carolina:

“Genentech’s increased investment in Holly Springs creates durable jobs and strengthens our life sciences sector,” said North Carolina Governor Josh Stein. “This expansion reinforces North Carolina’s role in supporting innovation, workforce development, and long-term economic opportunity.”

Lee Lilley, North Carolina Secretary of Commerce:

“North Carolina is the best state for business and a global life sciences trailblazer,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Genentech’s expansion underscores the strength of the partnerships, both statewide and locally, and our nationally recognized workforce and research institutions that propel our thriving biotechnology hub forward.”

Mike Kondratick, Mayor of Holly Springs:

“Genentech’s continued investment is one of the most significant initiatives we have advanced since I took office, and it speaks to Holly Springs’ strength as a place where leading companies choose to grow. This expansion underscores Genentech’s long-term commitment here and the importance of close collaboration with our Town, from local services and infrastructure planning to partnering on workforce and education initiatives. I look forward to continuing our partnership with Genentech to strengthen our thriving community’s future.”

About Genentech

Founded 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

