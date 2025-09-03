SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Genelux Corporation to Participate in a Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

September 3, 2025 
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Thomas Zindrick, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board and Matt Pulisic, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at H.C. Wainwright & Co’s Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

Biotech Equity Research Analyst, Emily Bodnar, will moderate the session which is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. To register for and view the session, please use the link https://journey.ct.events/view/6248b37e-6c86-47e2-8bd2-0e03637b46e4. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event on the company’s IR page.

The Company will also attend one-on-one meetings during the conference. Institutional investors interested in arranging a meeting with Genelux management can register to attend the conference or contact genelux@allelecomms.com

About Genelux Corporation
Genelux is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated in two U.S.-based clinical trials: OnPrime/GOG-3076, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec in combination platinum-doublet + bevacizumab compared with physician's choice of chemotherapy and bevacizumab in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer; and, VIRO-25, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec & platinum-doublet + physician's choice of immune checkpoint inhibitor compared to docetaxel in non-small-cell lung cancer. Additionally, Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated for dose selection in Olvi-Vec-SCLC-202, a China-based, multi-center, open label Phase 1b trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec & platinum-doublet in recurrent small-cell lung cancer. The core of Genelux's discovery and development efforts revolves around its proprietary CHOICE™ platform from which the Company has developed an extensive library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus immunotherapeutic product candidates, including Olvi-Vec. For more information, please visit www.genelux.com and follow us on Twitter @Genelux_Corp and on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contacts
Ankit Bhargava, MD
Allele Communications, LLC
genelux@allelecomms.com

Source: Genelux Corporation


