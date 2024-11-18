GeneDx Announces Heidi Chen as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Veteran Legal Executive from Zoetis and Pfizer Joins GeneDx Executive Leadership Team to Lead Legal, Compliance and Policy Functions

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today announced the appointment of Heidi Chen as Chief Legal Officer, effective November 25, 2024. In her role, Heidi will report to Katherine Stueland, CEO and President, and will serve on the executive leadership team.





With over 30 years of experience, Heidi will lead all legal, compliance, and policy functions at GeneDx and will provide strategic counsel on corporate governance, intellectual property, regulatory matters, federal policy, compliance and more.

“With a massive transformation behind us and a clear runway for growth ahead, Heidi brings the expertise and leadership needed to guide GeneDx into this next chapter, particularly given the changing landscape in healthcare,” said Stueland. “Heidi is a celebrated and well-respected business leader and general counsel who brings extensive industry expertise to GeneDx. I’m happy to welcome Heidi to our executive leadership team to shape our business and legal strategy to advance critical initiatives to drive innovation as we enter this next phase of growth for our business.”

Heidi joins GeneDx from Zoetis, where she served as General Counsel for nearly 12 years, a role she assumed following the company’s spinoff from Pfizer in 2013. During her tenure at Zoetis, she was instrumental in building the company’s legal department and establishing essential processes to support the company’s rapid growth. Heidi also oversaw global security, enterprise risk management, M&A, litigation and all corporate governance. In addition to her legal oversight, she also led operational strategy for a specialized human health diagnostics segment within the Zoetis business. Prior to the spinoff Heidi held a variety of leadership positions on Pfizer’s legal team and worked across compliance, litigation, licensing and risk management. She began her career with roles at Hughes & Hubbard and Clifford Chance. Heidi holds a J.D. from Cornell Law School and a B.S. from Yale University.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to help accelerate GeneDx’s growth and continue transforming patient care,” said Chen. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at GeneDx to push boundaries, drive disruptive change, and pioneer innovations that deliver meaningful improvements in health outcomes.”

About GeneDx:

GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment, and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. GeneDx is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its industry-leading exome and genome testing and interpretation services, fueled by the world’s largest, rare disease data sets. For more information, please visit www.genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts



Press@genedx.com

Investors@genedx.com