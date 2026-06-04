Gedeon Richter Highlights Expanding Biosimilars Portfolio and Scientific Engagement at EULAR 2026

The Biotechnology Business Unit of Gedeon Richter Plc. (Richter) is present at this year's European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology's (EULAR) European Congress of Rheumatology, underlining its role as a growing contributor to biologic therapies in Europe. The company also hosted a satellite symposium on the opening day, as part of its engagement with the rheumatology community.

Richter's presence at EULAR reflects nearly two decades of focused investment following its strategic entry into biotechnology. Today, it operates a fully integrated biosimilars business with a European development and manufacturing network, including facilities in Budapest and Debrecen in Hungary, operations in Germany, and global partnerships supported by over 1,000 biotech professionals.

As part of its scientific program, yesterday Richter hosted the symposium "Prevention, better than treatment - insights on inflammatory joint disease and osteoporosis" chaired by Professor Paul Emery. The session addressed key aspects of disease management, including osteoporosis as an often overlooked dimension of rheumatoid arthritis, presented by Dr. Lothar Seefried, and the role of biologic therapies in achieving remission-driven outcomes, discussed by Professor James Galloway.

"Richter's progress in biosimilars reflects our commitment to making biologic therapies more accessible to patients, while events such as EULAR and collaboration with leading experts remain essential to advancing care" said Dr. Erik Bogsch, Head of the Biotechnology Business Unit at Richter.

Building on its long-term strategy, Richter is establishing a rapidly expanding biosimilar portfolio across rheumatology, immunology, and osteoporosis. The company's portfolio includes the denosumab biosimilars Junod® and Yaxwer®, as well as its newest addition, the tocilizumab biosimilar Tuyory®, strengthening Richter's presence in the treatment of chronic inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis. Richter continues to progress its biosimilar pipeline, leveraging both in-house expertise and in-licensing opportunities.

From its early biosimilar entry with Terrosa® to today's broadening portfolio, Richter has consistently focused on developing high-quality biosimilar medicines to established biologics. Biosimilars can support healthcare systems by providing additional treatment options where approved and used in line with local guidance.

Through its active participation at EULAR, Richter reaffirms its commitment to scientific exchange, innovation, and improving patient care across Europe and beyond.

About Richter

Richter aspires to be a global innovator in some key scientific fields, while dedicated to making medicines more accessible worldwide. Founded in 1901, headquartered in Hungary, with a market capitalization of EUR 4.8bn and sales of EUR 2.3bn in 2025, it operates Central Europe's largest R&D hub. Its research drives advances in Neuropsychiatry and Women's Healthcare, while Biotechnology and General Medicines strengthen its affordable treatment portfolio. Committed to sustainable growth, Richter invests in R&D, manufacturing excellence, and digitalization to advance medical innovation. Learn more at www.gedeonrichter.com

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Media: Zsuzsa Beke +36 20 916 4507

SOURCE: Gedeon Richter Plc.

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