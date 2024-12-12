GE HealthCare to announce fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on February 13, 2025

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The GE HealthCare management team will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:30 a.m. Central Time on that same day, which will be a live webcast and accessible at https://investor.gehealthcare.com/news-events/events. The earnings release, accompanying financial information, and webcast replay also will be posted at the same link on the GE HealthCare Investor Relations website.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient's journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $19.6 billion business with approximately 51,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

