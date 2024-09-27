GE HealthCare Showcases the Latest AI-enhanced Radiation Therapy Solutions at ASTRO 2024

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced its latest innovations in radiation oncology that will be showcased at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2024 conference in Washington, DC. These novel solutions aim to improve the entirety of the radiation therapy workflow for clinicians and cancer patients.





It is estimated that 470,000 patients receive radiotherapy each year in the U.S. and more than half of patients with cancer will receive radiotherapy.i The silver lining is, that in recent years, improvements in diagnosis, therapy, and supportive care have led to increasing numbers of cancer survivors.i The innovations showcased at ASTRO are helping clinicians more efficiently navigate the complex oncology care pathway, ultimately enabling truncated timelines from diagnosis to treatment, which are critical for improved patient outcomes.

GE HealthCare will be showcasing the following radiation oncology solutions at ASTRO 2024:

Intelligent Radiation Therapy (iRT): Designed to enable multi-vendor system interoperability, connectivity, and efficiency throughout the radiation oncology care continuum. The artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced iRT includes key features such as an integrated workflow that connects hardware and software vendors, as well as various applications, into an intuitive single interface.

Revolution™ RT: Recently introduced at ESTRO

MIM Maestro and Contour ProtégéAI+: A range of interoperable technologies from GE HealthCare’s MIM Software ( acquired in April 2024

Prostate Volume Assist: AI software available on ultrasound-guided active imaging systems designed to automate the process for generating prostate volume measurements.

StarGuide™: A digital SPECT (Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography)/CT offering clinicians unique opportunities to make personalized care decisions and treatment response assessments that are at the heart of Theranostics, which combines cancer treatment with diagnostic tools that help precisely diagnose and monitor disease.

“We are innovating to solve the greatest challenges in radiation oncology and aiming to provide more complete understanding of the data that inform key clinical decisions throughout the care pathway,” says Dr. Ben Newton, GE HealthCare’s general manager for Oncology Solutions. “Our portfolio of deep learning-based interoperable solutions includes innovations that span from pre-treatment planning to post-treatment imaging, featuring AI-enhanced solutions that connect and optimize workflows to better curate and synthesize complex data and allow clinicians to focus more of their time on patient care.”

Intelligent Radiation Therapy (iRT)

Top healthcare institutions across the globe – from the United States to India – have begun to use iRT to upgrade the workflow for patients undergoing radiation therapy. iRT’s multi-vendor data orchestration capabilities provide standardization of complex workflows, which could enable a shorter timeline to treatment for patients. Additionally, iRT is designed to manage advanced imaging and machine learning algorithms, which in turn help to enable more precise targeting of tumors while aiming to minimize damage to surrounding healthy tissues. The recently enhanced iRT solution includes an Instaplan feature (with RaySearch) that creates a treatment plan while the patient is still on the simulation table. This is a paradigm shift that could potentially reduce the critical time between simulation and first radiation dose. It also features MR Direct (with Spectronic Medical), which is integrated into iRT, and harnesses the power of AI to convert MR simulation images into an equivalent CT image that can be used for RT dose calculation. Simplified Planning (through MIM Software) within iRT also allows for advanced interoperability with automated context launching to simplify pre-treatment planning steps including image viewing, segmentation, and fusion.

At ASTRO 2024, GE HealthCare and MIM Software will be hosting two lunch symposiums, including:

“Data-Enhanced Strategies in Improving Radiation Therapy Outcomes” on September 29 at 12pm EST in Room 154 of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

“Reducing Time to Treatment with MIM Software” on October 1 at 12pm EST in Room 154 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

To learn more about GE HealthCare’s oncology care solutions, please visit booth #713 (GE HealthCare) and booth #1511 (GE HealthCare’s MIM Software) or visit this ASTRO event page. GE HealthCare’s immersive experience booth will be organized around the patient care journey, emphasizing diagnosis, planning, treatment, and follow-up, as well as featuring the company’s latest advancements and ecosystem partners at each stage. In addition, GE HealthCare will host various “Meet the Experts” sessions at the booth.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $19.6 billion business with approximately 51,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X , Facebook, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com/ for more information.

i Deborah E. Citrin, M.D. Recent Developments in Radiotherapy. Published September 14, 2017. N Engl J Med 2017;377:1065-1075, DOI: 10.1056/NEJMra1608986 VOL. 377 NO. 11. Available at: www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMra1608986. Last accessed September 2024.

Contacts



GE HealthCare Media Contact

Karin Dalsin

Global Communications Director

karin.dalsin@gehealthcare.com

+1-612-219-2855