GC Biopharma Publishes a Comprehensive Review Paper Summarizing 30 Years of Accumulated Data on Its Proprietary Varicella Vaccine Strain, ‘MAV/06'

YONGIN, South Korea, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Biopharma(006280.KS), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in South Korea, announced today that a review paper comprehensively analyzing the safety and immunogenicity of its independently developed varicella vaccine strain, 'MAV/06', has been published in the 'Human Vaccines & Therapeutics', a prestigious SCIE-indexed journal.

GC Biopharma and researchers from Ajou University, and Sungkyunkwan University jointly participated in the publication of this paper. The research team systematically analyzed more than 40 studies, including clinical trial results of the MAV/06 vaccine published between 1991 and 2023, post-marketing safety reports, real-world vaccination data, and genomic analysis data.

According to the paper, the MAV/06 strain belongs genetically to the same clade (Clade 2) as the Oka-derived vaccines well-known as the global standard, yet it shows distinguished feature from the wild-type virus, thereby proving its safety as a vaccine.

In addition, MAV/06 was confirmed to induce a broad immune response not only against Clade 2 but also against Clades 1, 3, 5, and wild-type Clade 2 viruses. This signifies that GC Biopharma's varicella vaccine can provide extensive protection against various varicella virus mutations appearing worldwide.

Furthermore, results from numerous clinical trials, including infants and immunocompromised patients, showed that the rate of neutralizing antibodies generated in the body after vaccination with the MAV/06-based varicella vaccine reached 99-100%, with antibody persistence similar to that of the Oka strain vaccine.

The analysis of real-world data accumulated over 30 years showed that the incidence of adverse events for the MAV/06-based varicella vaccine was at a level of 0.41 to 0.57 cases per 100,000 doses, which is lower than that of major global vaccines.

Notably, 'BARYCELA Inj.', GC Biopharma's second varicella vaccine, is the world's first varicella vaccine to use no antibiotics in its manufacturing process, fundamentally eliminating the possibility of adverse reactions derived from antibiotics such as Kanamycin, Neomycin, and Erythromycin.

MAV/06-based varicella vaccines have been supplied to over 20 countries more than 30 million doses to date. Also, BARYCELA Inj. obtained World Health Organization (WHO) Pre-Qualification (PQ) certification in 2023, securing competitiveness in the global public procurement market. Recently, the scope of its utilization in the global market is expected to expand with the WHO officially recognizing interchangeability with Oka strain vaccines.

"This review paper is significant in that it academically compiles the safety and effectiveness that the Korean varicella vaccine has proven in the global market over the past 30 years," said Bong-kyoo Choi, Head of the AI&Data Science Center at GC Biopharma. "We will continue to contribute to promoting the health of children worldwide, including in countries with low vaccine accessibility."

