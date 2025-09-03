Galvanize Therapeutics raises $100 million in Oversubscribed Series C Financing to Transform the Treatment of Cancer and Chronic Lung Disease

Sofinnova Partners leads premier investor syndicate backing Galvanize's breakthrough pulsed electric field (PEF) platform—a first-of-its-kind, non-drug approach targeting solid tumors and chronic bronchitis, the leading cause of COPD.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galvanize ("Galvanize") Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company pioneering pulsed electric field (PEF) therapies for oncology and chronic lung disease successfully raised an oversubscribed $100 million Series C financing. The round was led by Sofinnova Partners, a leading European life sciences venture capital firm, with participation from a global syndicate of top-tier investors including Norwest Venture Partners, Elevage Medical Technologies, Ally Bridge Group, Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Fund, Janus Henderson Investors and Longaeva. Existing investors Fidelity Management & Research Company, T. Rowe Price, Gilmartin Capital, Intuitive Surgical and the company's founding investor, Apple Tree Partners ("ATP"), also participated in the round.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to expand the company's commercial footprint and advance its clinical and development activities related to Aliya® PEF in solid tumors and RheOx® therapy for chronic bronchitis. The company will also use the funds to continue to innovate its novel PEF platform, a non-pharmacologic intervention which uses non-thermal, short-duration, highly focused electrical pulses that destabilize cellular pathologic processes in hopes of changing the disease trajectory for these patients.

Concurrent with the financing, Doug Godshall, former CEO of Shockwave Medical and HeartWare International, was appointed Chairman and CEO of Galvanize Therapeutics, while Jonathan Waldstreicher assumed the role of President and Chief Strategy Officer.

Mr. Godshall commented: "I began following Galvanize in 2016 and became actively involved when I joined the board as Chairman in 2021. I have grown increasingly enthusiastic about the company's prospects over the last year as the team continued advancing our portfolio and commencing our initial commercial efforts. Galvanize's Aliya and RheOx technologies hold great promise in the fields of solid tumor oncology and chronic bronchitis. There are millions of patients who are underserved by today's largely pharmaceutical approaches, and I feel fortunate to be able to join the team as we seek to meaningfully improve the outcomes of those who are suffering with these chronic diseases."

As part of the financing, Antoine Papiernik, Chairman and Managing Partner of Sofinnova Partners, Zack Scott, M.D., General Partner at Norwest, and David Lewis, Managing Partner at Gilmartin Capital, have joined the Board of Directors.

Mr. Papiernik added: "We have closely followed Galvanize for years and are impressed by its technology, strong team, and execution. Partnering again with Doug after our Shockwave success, and working with such a powerful syndicate, was an opportunity we couldn't refuse. We believe Galvanize's PEF program could significantly improve treatment and benefit patients with serious unmet needs."

About Galvanize Therapeutics



Galvanize™ aims to become the global leader in delivering medical technology innovations that drive biologic processes to treat a range of diseases, including solid tumors, and chronic bronchitis symptoms. The company is based in Redwood City, CA, and is developing and commercializing its revolutionary Aliya® PEF energy platform in the United States. For more information, please visit www.galvanizetx.com.

About Sofinnova Partners



Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners manages over €4 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galvanize-therapeutics-raises-100-million-in-oversubscribed-series-c-financing-to-transform-the-treatment-of-cancer-and-chronic-lung-disease-302544329.html

SOURCE Galvanize Therapeutics, Inc.