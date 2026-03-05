Kensington, MD, USA and Munich/Martinsried, Germany, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galimedix Therapeutics to present promising pre-clinical data with next generation oral amyloid beta aggregation modulator at AD/PD™ 2026 Conference

Kensington, MD, USA, and Munich/Martinsried, Germany, March 05, 2026 – Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. (“Galimedix”), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases, will present pre-clinical data with a next-generation amyloid- (Aβ) aggregation modulator at the upcoming International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders (AD/PD™ 2026). The conference will take place March 17 - 21, 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The following poster will be presented:

Title: New oral prodrug of the Aβ aggregation modulator GAL-201 shows significantly improved pharmacokinetic profile

Poster number: #706; Board number: 02-480

Poster Session: Shift 2, March 20 – 21, 2026

Presenters: Katrin Riemann, Ph.D. and Hermann Russ, M.D. Ph.D., Galimedix Therapeutics

The poster will discuss two prodrugs of GAL-201 and their oral bioavailability.

International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders (AD/PD™ 2026)

AD/PD™ 2026 provides a forum where leading international experts can gather to explore the latest research, clinical trials, and treatments for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. The AD/PD™ Conference has grown to be one of the leading events in the field of neurodegenerative disorders with over 5,500 participants from more than 70 countries and over 2,500 abstracts in 2025. This year, the conference program will include forum discussions, symposia, as well as oral and poster presentations devoted to the latest breakthroughs in treatment, translational R&D, early diagnosis, drug development and clinical trials in AD, PD and other related neurological disorders.

Galimedix is developing orally administered small molecules specifically designed to target misfolded Aβ and suppress the formation of soluble, toxic Aβ aggregates in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease. A Phase 1 study evaluating orally administered GAL-101, a first-in-class Aβ aggregation modulator, was recently completed and data demonstrated that GAL-101 was clinically safe and well tolerated and effectively crossed the blood-brain barrier. Target engagement could be shown in CSF and plasma. Phase 2 development in Alzheimer’s and other indications is planned. In addition, GAL-101 eye drops are being investigated in the Phase 2 eDREAM study in patients with geographic atrophy, a severe form of dry age-related macular degeneration, an A-associated retinal disease.

About Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.

Galimedix is a Phase 2 clinical-stage private company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases. Founded by a seasoned and highly dedicated team of bio-entrepreneurs, pharmaceutical executives and scientists, Galimedix’s groundbreaking small molecules offer the hope of changing the course of disease where amyloid beta (Aβ) plays a role, such as in dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma and Alzheimer’s disease - Galimedix’s initial areas of focus.

Contact

Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD

Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.

Co-founder and Executive Chairman

info@galimedix.com

Media inquiries:

Anne Hennecke U.S. MC Services AG Laurie Doyle Tel: +49 (0)170 7134018 Tel: +1-339-832-0752 galimedix@mc-services.eu





Attachment

